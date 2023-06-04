The Kenosha Unified School District is seeking members of the public to join a committee to review recommendations for naming the Educational Support Center at 3600 52nd St.

The final outcome of the committee will be submitted to the Board of Education for review and consideration on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Individuals interested in serving on the committee, or submitting the name of a person or place for consideration, should submit a letter of interest no later than Tuesday, June 6.

Supt. Jeffrey Weiss will review letters of interest and notify selected members via email by Friday, June 9.

The committee will meet on Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, July 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Educational Support Center Boardroom. If additional time is needed, the committee will also meet on Wednesday, July 26, and Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Individuals submitting names for consideration should keep in mind the following:

Buildings must be named after a person or place.

Individuals must be deceased for at least two years before they may be nominated.

Individuals who are nominated must be limited to those who have historical significance, have performed exemplary service in the community or for humanity, have displayed outstanding leadership and/or are of exemplary moral character.

Places that are nominated must be very well known and have a great deal of significance to the district and/or community.

First consideration shall be given to local persons or places, but consideration may also be given to state, national and international persons.

Letters of interest should contain current contact information, including name, email and phone number, and must be mailed to the Educational Support Center, ATTN: Patience Vitacco, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144, no later than June 6. Alternatively, they may be emailed to pvitacco@kusd.edu or dropped off at the Educational Support Center between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.