Due to the poor air quality, Tuesday night's bicycle racing at the Washington Park Velodrome, including the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race, has been postponed. The race will be rescheduled in July, organizers said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent a press release warning of a multi-day air quality advisory across all of Wisconsin due to the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The current advisory is in effect through noon on Thursday. The “most significant” air quality and health impacts are expected through noon Wednesday.

The DNR warns conditions can change rapidly and advises residents to pay close attention to air quality in their area and take action, especially if they feel unwell.