A gray and drizzly day didn’t stop thousands of spectators from lining the streets in and around Downtown Kenosha for this year’s Civic Veterans Parade.

While many wore sweatshirts and jackets on a day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, the crowd appreciated the nearly 100 entries including 17 floats, local, area and other marching bands, dance and tumbling groups veterans organizations, fire and police departments and more at the annual procession that lasted more than two hours on Sunday afternoon.

Chris Bose, a Kenosha native who now makes his home in Madison, the parade was among the things he looked forward to as he visited family over the weekend.

“It’s just all the people. The vibrancy. I can’t think of anything specific, you know?” said Bose, who now lives in Madison. “It’s just a good atmosphere.”

Bridget Walker of Kenosha, attended with her son Logan, in support of friends whose kids who were also in the parade.

“We have friends that their kids are in the Rambler Band and we wanted to come support them,” said Walker whose son Logan, 11, is in the Cadet Band and will be in attending Mahone Middle School in the fall. “He’s going to be moving up (a band level) and he wanted to see the bigger kids.

The parade also featured other marching bands including Kenosha Unified’s Band of the Blackwatch, the Lighthouse Brigade of Racine and the River City Rhythm Drum and Bugle Corps, Lighthouse Brigade of Anoka, Minn.

Vanessa White of Kenosha said she would’ve preferred a sunny day, but liked that weather was on the cooler side. Temperatures were in the upper 60s compared with the upper 80s and 90s of the last few days preceding the event

“We love it. We always come. We love it and come every year. The kids love it. We just hate the weather,” she said of the intermittent drizzle “But, it’s nice that it’s cooler.”

White’s mother and owner of Smarty’s Sweets and Treats in downtown, set up shop on the sidewalk selling nachos, tacos, cupcakes and sweet snacks.

“They’re happy that there’s food down here,” she said of the spectators. I’m hearing from everybody. They say, they’re so glad there’s something out here.”

First-time paradegoer Robert Nagel said it was exciting for him to be celebrating with family on the extended Fourth of July weekend. He, too, acknowledged that the weather wasn’t ideal, but it didn’t put a damper on the enthusiasm of the crowd or those in the parade.

“It doesn’t seem to have stopped anything, which is nice. I love that Kenosha celebrates (the Fourth of July) over a long weekend,” said Nagel, of Kenosha, as a marching band played in the background.

He said he looked forward to seeing the fireworks show over Lake Michigan on Tuesday night as part of the city’s Celebrate America event. “This is good way to get it started.”

Kris Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison and parade organizer said that event appeared to be a success despite the less-than-ideal weather.

“You don't prefer rain, but I was really glad to see the crowds that came out. Despite the rain it didn't really negatively impact us too much,” said Kochman who fielded her fair share of questions from folks wondering whether the event would continue if it rained (the answer was yes). “But I was surprised almost all the acts showed up.”

The crowds, she said were “very positive, very enthusiastic.”

“I think Kenosha really loves their hometown parade,” she said. “I think the parade was almost as good as it has been the last couple of years and all the way from the beginning to Library Park (where the parade ended).”

For Nicole Enriquez of Kenosha, it was a chance for her and her three kids, ages 7, 9, and 11, to get out of the house.

“We just wanted to get out and have something fun for the kids,” she said as her children waited patiently for the next division in the procession to approach. While their appeared to be long gaps between acts, the slight delays didn’t detract from the overall experience.

“I think, what we look forward to … it’s like, you know, the big fire trucks, the police cars, yeah, the sirens and stuff,” she said.

Natasha Krause, who was attending the event with Patrick Hillman of Kenosha, said she was enjoying the experience of the hometown parade and was impressed with the floats entrees.

“It’s a lot more floats,” she said. “I like it.”

Hillman said he loves his hometown parade.

“We come out to see all the different acts and it’s just a good thing to look forward to every year,” said Hillman, who usually has his kids with him. . “Yeah, it’s my first year without them here, but it’s great for the kids, a great family activity and a great way to celebrate the Fourth.”