A delegation of officials from Wolfenbüttel said Tschüss to Kenosha at a Tuesday reception celebrating more than 50 years of cultural and educational exchange.

The reception and dinner held at Todd Wehr Center on the Carthage College campus was the culminating social gathering of the Wolfenbüttel contingent’s weeklong visit to Kenosha. It’s a relationship that dates to 1970.

More than 70 people, including the two-dozen member Wolfenbüttel delegation and their host families, attended the event along with City of Kenosha and Sister Cities Association of Kenosha officials.

At the reception, the Wolfenbüttel visitors enjoyed entertainment from a band performing traditional German music and snacked on an eclectic array of international finger foods, appetizers and fresh fruits and vegetable trays.

Mayor John Antaramian said the contingent’s second to last day (they left for Germany Wednesday) was both a happy and sad occasion.

“I want you all to know, as much as we are happy to have you here today, it’s a sad day because you will be leaving us and we will miss you,” Antaramian said.

Antaramian read excerpts of a proclamation honoring the city’s 53-year relationship and what it “Means to the community and to the two sister cities.”

“Our relationship is very important for one basic reason: It enables people to get to know each other,” Antaramian said. “And that is what the sister city (relationship) between Kenosha and Wolfenbüttel is.

“Our ability to learn and to get to know new friends and, in many cases, new families as time goes on. So, again, we welcome and say good-bye at the same time, but only for a short period of time.”With Wolfenbüttel’s Mayor Ivica Lukanic, the city’s first politically independent leader, standing on stage nearby, Antaramian said they have “chatted about a visitation” with a Kenosha delegation planning to go Germany in the future “and we are looking very much forward to it.”

Though an interpreter, Lukanic made his initial remarks in German thanking Antaramian and the Sister Cities Association of Kenosha for activities over several days.

Lukanic also thanked people Kenosha for the “kind reception” they offered the Wolfenbüttel delegation and called Kenosha an “exceptional city.”“This journey not only brought us physically together, but it gave us an opportunity to exchange our values and our goals and it was more important than just our pure physical presence,” Lukanic said.

The stay began Aug. 16 with a welcome reception at the Kenosha Public Museum. The German visitors attended the HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues Fest and made a visit to Chicago. They also went on a lighthouse tour and made visits to Gateway Technical College, Uke’s Harley-Davidson, Library Park, a Kenosha fire station, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Simmons Field, the Velodrome, Washington Bowl and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, among them.Lukanic said he and the delegation were “very impressed” with the community’s level of engagement with children, particularly the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.

Lukanic then read from his own proclamation in English where he called on both cities to “renew our commitment to fostering prosperity and development.”

“Let us carry forward the spirit of unity and collaboration that has defined our relationship, enriching the lives of our citizens and fortifying the foundation of our democracies,” he said.

Lukanic gave special thanks to Sister Cities Association Secretary Teri Jacobson, the Kenosha County Treasurer also and Ald. Anthony Kennedy, the group’s treasurer “for their exceptional dedication in ensuring the success of our visit.”

“As I return to Wolfenbüttel, I carry with me the experiences, the lessons learned and the inspiration gained during this unforgettable journey,” he said. “May our partnership continue to thrive and may the ties between our cities remain unbreakable,” he said.

He then presented Antaramian with a portable version of two gardeners based on Wolfenbüttel’s iconic marketplace sculpture depicting the city’s 500-year-old tradition.

Antaramian then gifted to the Wolfenbüttel mayor a framed painting of Kenosha’s North Pier Lighthouse created by artist Kathleen Tabbert. Lukanic said that he, in fact, went to the lighthouse Tuesday morning because he wanted “not to leave Kenosha without being there.”

“It’s a great present,” he said.

But Kenosha’s longest sister city partnership would not have been possible without Hede Horne, a Kenosha resident who with her husband welcomed a marching band from Wolfenbüttel, which had 72 members of a marching band in need of host families. Horne was the association's president and has since retired.

“We would not be here today if it was not for our gardener, who cultivated this relationship,” said Kennedy. “We’re here to celebrate our 53rd association with Wolfenbüttel. COVID got in the way when we were going to do our 50th year (anniversary).

“We would not have survived 50 years had it not been for the dedication and the professionalism of Mrs. Hede Horne,” he said of Horne, who was honored for her half century of service.

Horne said she was fortunate to be associated with the group “for a long time.”

In 1970, when she first became involved, she answered an ad in the local newspaper calling for German-speaking families to be host to the young men in the marching band from Wolfenbüttel.

“My husband said to me, `We gotta do this, you speak German,’” she said. “And we did.”

The gesture led the young man to later become the host family for the association over the next 50 years when they visited Germany.

“I have met the most interesting and fascinating people in the time that I served,” she said.

Want to be involved?

To learn more about Kenosha's sister cities program go to https://www.kenosha.org/departments/mayor-administration/sister-cities or e-mail the organization at kenoshasistercities@gmail.com

