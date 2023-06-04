With the lakefront waterways filling up, Sunday offered a chance to bless the waters and pray for a boating season filled with safety and fun.

The Kenosha Yacht Club’s 65th annual Blessing of the Fleet was held at the Kenosha lakeshore Downtown, but this year it almost didn’t happen.

Deborah Strouf, Kenosha Yacht Club commodore, cited the April 3 fire at the club, adding they were fortunate that it was caught before it grew too big.

“It could have been completely devastating to us,” Strouf said. “We were told if we waited 10 more minutes, we would have lost the entire building and all of the boats that at the time were stored on the dock.”

Sunday’s blessing brought together club members, guests and speakers from the community in support of boating safety. They were joined by the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard, representatives from U.S. Coast Guard Station Kenosha and state Sen. Robert Wirch, among others.

Linda Brunet said she came to the blessing not only for the boats to be blessed, but also for the people and safety on the water.

“It was really good. It was short, concise, doing just what we wanted it to do — blessing the lake, the fleet and the people on it,” she said.

During the ceremony, past commodore Carol Stanley and Wirch placed a wreath near the flagpole commemorating those who have lost their lives on Lake Michigan, all yacht club members as well as the members who have died.

Mike Ludtke, president of the Kenosha Yacht Club Foundation, said they are committed to teaching boaters safety as well as bringing in new members.

Cindy Altergott, executive director of the Kenosha YMCA, emphasized the importance of boater safety and raising a bigger awareness to teaching everyone the dangers of being on the water.

“We don’t talk about (what do do if you are drowning) enough,” Altergott said. “We like to say ‘Flip, Float and Follow.’ Here in Lake Michigan we have currents. We have a tendency to want to fight against that current, but what you should do is flip on your back and float. Follow the current to where it’s going to take you until it weakens.”

Altergott said people don’t recognize what drowning actually looks like. She said, despite what may be seen in the movies, drowning is often silent without any “thrashing, splashing or calling for help.”

Altergott said she hopes if people feel unsure whether or not to go in the water, they should not go out, and should also make sure everyone understands the environment and conditions before going on the water.

After a salute fired by the Vietnam Veterans unit, Rev. Joyce Rinehart from First United Methodist Church and Deacon Terry Maack from St. Peter’s Parish blessed the fleet, the waters of Lake Michigan and the people.

“As we enjoy the waters of Lake Michigan, we pray that you grant us these incredible sunrises and sunsets, mysterious cloud formations and, when we are on the waters at night, more stars than we can count,” Rinehart said.

As the ceremony concluded, Maack, Rinehart and flower girls were escorted by the U.S. Coast Guard to bless the boats in the marina and throw rose petals.

“I thought it was beautiful. It was really well done. I appreciate everyone that came,” Jim Pappas said.