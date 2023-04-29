The Kenosha YMCA a hosted Healthy Kids Day program Saturday morning to help improve the health and well-being of young people.

The local nonprofit, 7101 53rd St., took part in the national initiative focused on teaching children and their caregivers how to stay active and eat healthy.

The event was free and open to the public. Participants completed boxing drills, learned to rock climb, worked through an obstacle course and completed puzzles. They also learned to create healthy and affordable snacks including banana roll-ups made of fresh bananas, peanut-free Wowbutter and flour tortillas.

"The school year is ending and summer's coming up and kids need healthy ideas, especially coming out of COVID. We had a lot of kids sitting around and just on social media," said Blake Collins, sports and recreation director. "We want kids to get out and be active."

Dozens of families turned out for the relatively new event held in the organization's gym. The local YMCA first hosted Healthy Kids Day in 2022.

"Last year we did this at a smaller rate just coming out of COVID," Collins said. "This year we wanted to expand and promote healthy living. Hopefully we get a little bit bigger every year."

Vanessa Nelson, a nutrition coordinator with the Kenosha YMCA, was in charge of the healthy snack booth. Nelson said banana roll-ups are a cheap, healthy, tasty and easy for children to make themselves.

"We're trying to teach kids what to make when they get hungry instead of grabbing that bag of chips or eating something else that's not so healthy to snack on," Nelson said.

Nelson said many children have become accustomed to eating processed foods loaded with sugar and salt in recent years instead of fruits, nuts and grains.

"If children are just eating a bunch of sugar it makes it harder for them to sleep and calm down," Nelson said. Nelson offered Wowbutter because its a safer alternative to peanut butter for those with allergies.

Kenosha partent Lauren Ortiz brought son Evan DuPriest, 7, to the event. Ortiz said "the community needs this."

"Thumbs up all around," Ortiz said. "This is good for families. The community needs these educational programs for families so they can raise strong, healthy kids."