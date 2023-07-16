Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church’s 74th festival, a community staple, drew in crowds hoping to have some family fun and a heaping servings of spaghetti this weekend.

The festival ran Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Columbus Park, 22nd Avenue and 54th Street, featuring live music, plenty of Italian entrees, deserts and more.

The “anchor” to the event, according to festival board member Claudia Presta, is always the spaghetti dinner. On Friday, Presta said they served a record-breaking 858 people, shattering previous daily records by over 100 people. Meals were served up again Saturday at the parish hall.

Presta, who has worked the event since she was in the fifth grade and has been a board member for over a decade, reflected on how the event has changed, and remained the same, in that time.

“It’s gotten bigger,” Presta said. “The core traditions are still here, those have been consistent. But the sheer size of the event has grown considerably.”

The scale of the event requires an incredible amount of work. The spaghetti meal alone required 1,000 lbs of pasta and 225 gallons of sauce, according to organizers.

It takes an army of volunteers willing to put in the work, including Presta.

“For me it’s important because I grew up here,” Presta said. “It’s important the church continues the values and traditions.”

Presta said that was one of the benefits of the festival was building relationships as people work together every year. As she made her way through the church kitchen and back rooms, she pointed out childhood friends and relatives all working hard.

That included Kris Keckeisen, her childhood friend and a volunteer with the Mt. Carmel Ladies Society, the driving force behind the spaghetti dinner. Keckeisen reflected on returning to the event after working it as a student years ago.

“It’s come full circle,” Keckeisen said. “I can see how much work there is. It takes a village.”

An important part of organizing the event, Presta said, is bringing in younger church members to help.

“A lot of the younger generation comes to help now,” Presta said. “It makes it more fun and makes sure it continues for generations to come.”

Many of the event organizers have been attending it since they were children. Festival chair Tom Rizzo said he’s been at the event since he was 10 years old.

“I watched the new church be built brick by brick,” Rizzo said. “I go back a long way.”

Like his fellow organizers, Rizzo emphasized the importance of the festival’s volunteers, saying they were “blessed” to have the support they did.

“It takes a lot of work,” Rizzo said. “That’s the part people need to understand, it takes a village.”

Festival organizer Chuck Romano has also been involved since a young age, with his father having helped build the new church. The tradition is important to him.

“It’s generational; it goes back to our fathers, their fathers, to immigrants from Italy,” Romano said. “The event makes money, but that’s not why we do this. Being here, it’s like having a second family.”