Several times a week at Rothwell Mixed Martial Arts, 7600 75th St., about a dozen fighters can be found sparring in the gym’s cage kicking, punching and grappling.

Some dodge and weave around punches, others are locked into complicated contortions on the mat and a few crash against the cage, trading body blows.

Then a small timer goes off and they all stop to catch their breath.

Toby Sanders, a local business owner and mixed martial arts fighter, stops his match against Ben Rothwell, a towering figure wearing a t-shirt drenched in sweat.

Rothwell, a nationally-known figure in combat sports, is the gym’s owner. He’s a former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight and currently in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

“He’s six-foot-four, almost 300 pounds, he’s bigger than life himself,” Sanders said. “But the guy’s got a heart as big as he is.”

The fighters are aficionados of martial arts in Kenosha, part of a local community made up of fans, enthusiasts and practitioners that boasts one of the best heavyweight martial artists in the country.

Finding an outlet

Today, Rothwell is a giant of a man with the physical prowess to back it up.

But when he first got to high school, being the big guy made him a target, and he found himself the victim of bullying. Rothwell said he was a “troubled teen,” struggling in school and lashing out.

“It wasn’t anything other than I was just angry,” Rothwell said. “I was just angry at the world.”

Today he can reflect on behavior and see it clearly for what it was, but at the time he was headed down a “very bad road.”

That changed his junior year, Rothwell said. He began seeing a therapist who recommended he try martial arts as an outlet for his energy and aggression.

“That’s all I would talk about,” Rothwell said. “Every Van Damme movie, Conan the Barbarian, I was entirely influenced by those things as a 5-year-old. I loved the idea of fighting. It’s all I thought about, but I never actually did it.”

Soon after joining a gym, Rothwell would have his first fights and his outlook completely changed.

“At that moment after I won the second fight, I was like, I love this, and I knew that it was something I really wanted to do,” Rothwell said. “My senior year in high school was completely different. My therapist was right. I found what I needed. I had nothing to prove to anybody. I didn’t want to bully kids; I didn’t want to be mean.”

Rothwell will sometimes recognize the same internal struggles he went through in young people who join the gym. While a self-described “ambassador” of mixed martial arts, he keeps any lessons about self-betterment to himself at first.

“I try not to get up into their face and tell them this, because if they’re like the way I was you don’t want a finger in your face telling you ... because you’ll rebel,” Rothwell said. “Eventually they might come and ask about what I went through, and then you can tell them.”

Rothwell Mixed Martial Arts

Today, Rothwell can usually be found at his gym, sparring and coaching people like Sanders, or Cody Linne and James Bennett. They all talk of the benefits the sport has brought them, from gaining confidence, learning self-discipline or offering an outlet.

“When I first got here, I was super quiet, wouldn’t talk,” Linne said. “Coming here helped me open up and gave me that confidence.”

Bennett said he’s been doing some form of martial arts training since grade school.

“I have a lot of energy, both emotionally and physically,” Bennett said. “The best way to channel that is through that high stakes chess match.”

The roughly dozen fighters practicing in Rothwell’s gym are some of the most passionate in Kenosha. But as the sparring session came to a close, a few young boys and girls began strolling in as early arrivals for an upcoming lesson.

That was something Bennett wants to emphasize, that MMA isn’t just for people “that like getting hit in the face.”

“MMA, Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, it isn’t just for guys like us,” Bennett said. “It’s also for single moms in their 50s, men and women of all ages and of all sizes.”

While Sanders preaches the benefits of MMA for learning self-discipline, he too considers it accessible to anyone.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be somebody who’s going through a rough time,” Sanders said. “It’s self-defense, and it’s a great workout.”

Helping the community

Despite his national standing, Rothwell has remained in Kenosha. It was important for him to stay near his family, he said.

When his daughter was first born, Rothwell said he would commute three hours back and forth on weekends to see her for several years, before moving back to Kenosha permanently in 2009.

The gym was initially just a place for him to train locally while being near his parents and daughter. But after over a decade in Kenosha, Rothwell firmly believes its made a positive impact on Kenosha.

“I don’t regret anything,” Rothwell said. “We’ve helped so many kids with bullying. We’ve helped families. We’ve helped people find relationships.”