The smell of funnel cake, sounds of laughter and children running filled Kenosha's "Celebrate America" event alongside the harbor as part of Fourth of July activities in Kenosha.

To celebrate Independence Day, the city hosted the event Downtown which included a carnival, music and entertainment, fireworks, local vendors and more.

Christina Hodgson said she had been attending the celebration for years, not only to bring her children and have some fun, but to also spend time with the community.

"We like to park by the Dinosaur Museum and ride the trolley in and then visit the carnival," Hodgson said. "Seeing everybody out is so fun."

Although Hodgson has been coming to the event for many years, it was Reba Jones' first time at "Celebrate America" after moving to Kenosha around three months ago.

"Everybody in Kenosha told me the carnival was something where families can have fun with their kids," Jones said.

Jones brought her two children: Mari, age 8, and Angel, 15. She said her favorite part about the event was going on the rides with her kids.

"When I say 'the rides,' I went on one ride and I was done, but the kids had fun," Jones said. "The zero-gravity ride I went on -- it turned my stomach. But they (Mari and Angel) had fun. They went on half the rides here."

Celebrate America also drew non-Kenoshans. Grace and Emily Wire were in town visiting their parents when they decided to check out the event with Grace's 7-year-old daughter Jovie Oloarte.

"It's a great thing to come out and do. It's something fun and you get away from your screen," Grace said.

Oloarte said her favorite part about the day was winning a stuffed s'more in a carnival game.

"It's a lot nicer coming to a smaller place than Chicago," Grace said. "You don't have the same experience that the smaller towns do."

"It's just user-friendly," Emily said.