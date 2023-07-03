Kenosha’s free “Celebrate America” continues today Downtown in the HarborPark area, with live music, food vendors and more.

The Rainbow Valley Carnival is open noon to 10 p.m. today and noon to 8 p.m. on July 4 in Downtown Kenosha, between 54th Street and 55th Street, west of Sixth Avenue.

The festival features live music on stages in HarborPark, along with the new Action Territory Kids Zone. The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue. Hours today are 3 to 11 p.m, followed by 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

More music and vendors will be at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. Admission is free and open to the public. Food and beverages are available for purchase.