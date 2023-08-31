Grace Lutheran is hosting a community service to celebrate World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation Friday, Sept. 1, in the front lawn and courtyard of the church.

The service is open to everyone and will start at 5 p.m.

It will be held in conjunction with similar Christian services across the world, including Pope Francis and Patriarch Bartholomew. Pope Francis will be delivering a sermon that day where he will call the church to, "heed our call to stand with the victims of environmental and climate injustice, and to put an end to the senseless war against creation."

This prayer service marks the beginning of the Season of Creation for the church that will culminate with the Feast of St. Francis in October, organizers said. Grace Lutheran Church will be celebrating the Season of Creation with special liturgy and preaching focus.

“It is so important that churches speak about the climate emergency and pray for climate action,” said the Rev. Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran. “The climate emergency is getting worse every year and we need to act”.

"The Climate Emergency has become even more urgent as smoke filled air led to dangerous-to-breathe air this summer in Kenosha from climate intensified Canadian wildfires," organizers said. "Maui experienced the deadliest wildfire in modern US history thanks to climate change. Heat waves and drought brought devastation across the United States. We hit the grim global milestone of the three hottest days in 120,000 years. UN Secretary Antonio Guterres has said we have now entered a time of 'global boiling.'"