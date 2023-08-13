It took numerous months, hundreds of volunteers and thousands of dollars worth of food and prizes to make sure the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary parish’s festival was another big success.

Thousands took part over the weekend in the three-day weekend festival full of live music, raffles, food and fun on the church’s north side Kenosha grounds at 2224 45th St. It’s one of the largest parish festivals in the state.

It’s also the parish’s largest fundraiser of the year, bringing in financial support for repairs and outreach.

All the festival food favorites were back including Italian beef sandwiches, sausage and meatball bombers, fresh pizza, fried dough (cudduriddi), fresh-cut fries, roasted corn on the cob, cannolis, caprese salads, empanadas, ice creams and, of course, cold beers.

A spaghetti dinner was served Sunday afternoon inside the school gymnasium.

Aside from eating, other activities included raffles under the Meat/Prize Tent all three days, a games area and a booth selling homemade bakery items.

The grand prize raffle drawing — for $10,000 — was set for 9 p.m. Sunday.

Ron Caronti, a longtime chair of the festival, said this year went “real well with nice crowds.”

“It’s a Holy Rosary tradition,” Caronti said. “The foods that we have and the way things are set up are professionally done.”

Caronti said he’s thankful for all the volunteers who worked “diligently to make it possible,” some whom aren’t even from the parish.

“I’ll keep doing it until I don’t enjoy doing it. I still enjoy it,” Caronti said.

Volunteer Eric Lois was busy helping lead the wildly popular meat raffle Saturday night.

“This is a blast. I do this every year. Some people wait all year for this,” Lois said.

His brother Marc Lois, also volunteered at the raffle.

“We got a great turnout with some very generous people,” Marc Lois said. “We do a little over 200 meat raffle rounds for the whole weekend and we give away four prizes at every one. It’s a lot. We get the meats from lots of different vendors. We also get a lot of the prizes donated by parishioners. We’ve really built it up over the years.”

Volunteer Jacob Young was busy selling meatball bombers with his family.

“It’s kind of a family tradition,” Young said. “I’ve been doing this since I was little.”