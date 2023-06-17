Hundreds attended Kenosha’s Juneteenth festival Saturday to celebrate the contributions of the community’s Black population and highlight the city’s Black business owners and leaders.

The free public event, which took place at 1345 52nd Street and 13th Court, featured live music, a youth talent show, community resources, local politicians and activists, and a Black Wall Street Market of local vendors. The event began with a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, sung by Essie Bennett.

An awards and recognition ceremony honored the legacies of local leaders and organizations, including Kenneth Smith of Ken’z Smooth Cutz Barbershop, Norma Barker of Barker’s Boutique & Collectibles, Tony Moore of Birds of a Feather agency and coach of the Kenosha Ballers basketball team, and Bertile Cotton of Second Baptist Church.

“It’s important for all of Kenosha to come out and support their African American community,” said Alvin Owens, an event organizer and owner of Regimen Barber Collective. “Everybody in Kenosha should support the African American community because the African American community supports every culture in this city. When all the other festivals happen, especially cultural festivals, the African American community is there. This is one of the ways where we invite everybody into our space to celebrate something that is so very important to us.”

Owens said the event helps “everybody get to know your neighbor” and “get to know your local small business owners.”

“We’ve gone through a lot and if we don’t ever take it one foot forward we’ll keep repeating the same thing,” Owens said. “We’ve been here and our community is resilient. This is celebration of resilience and resistance.”

Owens said he was pleased with the turnout and said he couldn’t have asked for better weather Saturday.

“God parted the seas,” Owens added.

Tanya McLean, executive director and founder of Leaders Of Kenosha, helped organize the event.

“It’s always a good time here and we’re here to give exposure to all these Black businesses. I think it turned out pretty good,” McLean said.

Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell, the city’s first Black Miss Kenosha, was busy hugging little boys and girls who asked her if she was a Disney princess.

“It’s gorgeous here,” said Newell, who leaves Monday for the Miss Wisconsin pageant. “It means the world to me getting to meet the children.”

Miss Kenosha Pride 2023 Kyle Hayes, who goes by Carmel Bliss when performing, was also in attendance.

“It’s just great the we can come out and be ourselves and have that pride in our culture,” Hayes said. “I love that we can get together as a people and just celebrate.”

Veronica King, former president of the Kenosha branch of the NAACP, said Juneteenth events help educate the public about history.

“People need to know the history of Juneteenth and know how it came out because you might not get this in a textbook, you might not get this in a classroom,” King said. “I appreciate the elected officials who came out today, too.”

Juneteenth history

Juneteenth can be tracked to June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas.

The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state of Texas were free by executive decree. That day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas.

Originating in Galveston, Juneteenth has since been observed annually in various parts of the United States, often broadly celebrating African-American culture. The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

An official proclamation of Juneteenth will be presented in a ceremony on Monday at Civic Center Park in Downtown Kenosha from noon to 1 p.m.