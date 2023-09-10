The new season will include productions of "Lombardi," "Madagascar Jr.," "Blithe Spirit," "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "Avenue Q," "The 39 Steps" and the musical comedy "Seussical."

Saturday's kickoff event also featured plenty of children’s activities including face painting and crown and mask making. Adults took part in karaoke and 50/50 raffles and enjoyed refreshments from a cash bar.

Season tickets to the Lakeside Players shows were sold at the event.

This season, Conohan said Lakeside Players is working to increase community engagement. They plan to hold October haunted tours, fall murder mysteries, kids' classes and winter variety shows.

"So not only are we doing shows this year, but we're also going to be these holding events," Conohan said, adding she's especially excited for the Halloween ghost tours. "We have a lovely, century-old building with a lot of history and a lot of weirdness, other-worldly entities."

Conohan said community theater is "extremely important" to the city and said everyone aged "3 to 93" is welcome to come and participate in an event.

"It's so important," Conohan said. "We want to get everyone involved, even if they don't act. We want them to come in and have a safe place to enjoy. I think the arts are extremely important. We have something for everyone."

Volunteer Jacob Machado, 19, said Lakeside Players and the larger theater community are like a family to him.

"Everyone here is so welcoming," he said. "They help me step out of my own life and be somebody else for the run of a show. I get away from the craziness of my life and get to be somebody else. Everyone is so nice, and you look forward to seeing them."