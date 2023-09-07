KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players community theater troupe is hosting a 50th Season Kickoff event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event, which is free to attend, takes place in the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., and will feature "sneak peeks" at the troupe's upcoming season.

"We planned this new event as a way to start off this season with a bang," said Lisa Conohan, Lakeside's president.

"We will be previewing every show in the 50th season: 'Lombardi,' 'Madagascar Jr.,' 'Blithe Spirit,' 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' 'Avenue Q,' 'The 39 steps' and finishing with 'Seussical.'

"We will be previewing the shows with some song and dance numbers, scenes from the show and also tarot card readings for 'Blithe Spirit.'

The event also features children's activities: Face painting and crown making and wand making.

"We are also hoping to raise funds to take care of our historic building, so we have silent auction baskets," Conohan said. "This will be a fun event, and we hope everyone can come out and join us."

Activities include:

Karaoke Extravaganza: Let your inner diva or rockstar shine as we gather together for a fun-filled karaoke session. It's time to unleash your vocal talents and enjoy a good laugh with fellow theater enthusiasts.

50/50 Raffle: Take a chance at our 50/50 raffle for a shot at winning half of the pooled ticket sales.

Raffle Baskets: We have prepared an array of exciting prize baskets filled with goodies and surprises.

Cash Bar: Raise a toast to 50 incredible seasons and cheers to many more.

Conohan said the theater troupe has lasted for half a century "due to a combination of dedicated volunteers, strong community support, consistent artistic excellence and a commitment to fostering local talent and creativity."

"We also love the historic Rhode theater building and want to preserve it for generations to come," she added, thanking Kenosha "for the love, the volunteers and for the continuous support for hopefully another 50 years."

This season, she said, Lakeside Players is not only focused on the local productions but also on "expanding our offerings to the community. We are going to be doing murder mysteries, ghost tours — everyone loves ghosts and seeing the 'dark' side of the theater — a casino night, variety shows, kids classes, kids camps and many other events."

The troupe, she said, is "always looking for help. Come and volunteer, catch a show or event, be a part of the show or event and love the arts."

Season tickets will also be sold at the event. All proceeds from the raffle and ticket sales will go toward supporting Lakeside Players and maintaining the Rhode Center for the Arts building. For more information, go to rhodecenter.org.