KENOSHA — Here's a secret about the Lakeside Players' new production of "Lombardi": There's only one Packer fan in the cast (and he's not playing the legendary coach).

But that's OK, says director Mandy Habel-Ramsey.

"The show isn't about football," she said during a break in rehearsal Wednesday evening at the Rhode Center for the Arts. "This play is about the human aspect of Vince Lombardi's story. Our goal is for audience members to leave here with tears in their eyes."

Her co-director is also her husband, Charles Ramsey, making this community theater show a family project for the couple.

"She was slated to do this show," he explained, "and I said 'you don't know anything about football, so I better co-direct with you.'"

He's mostly joking, though Habel-Ramsey is a huge baseball fan. Football? Not so much.

"We work well together," she said. "We have a similar vision for the show and bounce ideas off each."

The key to the story, Charles Ramsey said, is "Lombardi's three F's: Faith, family and football. It's about the relationships he has with his wife, his players and with his community."

As for the Ramseys: They live in Illinois and support the Chicago Bears. (Shhhhh!)

The coach

Matt Hoye has a personal connection to "Lombardi" — the play, not the actual football coach.

Actor Dan Lauria, who played Lombardi in the play's Broadway run, "was my dad's college roommate," Hoye said. "My dad died in April, and then I heard about this show. I feel like my dad made this happen."

Having grown up in Long Island, Hoye is a New York Giants fan — even after they were shut out Sunday night by the Dallas Cowboys — and he played football in high school.

In fact, his high school coach wasn't all that different from the famously explosive Lombardi, who regularly shouted at players.

Both coaches, he said, "could probably never get away with that today. There's a scene in the play where Lombardi is shouting at players on the field and calling one of them fat. You couldn't do that now. You would be canceled."

The coach, however, "knew how to get everybody to buy in. His players loved him."

Lombardi's strength, he added, "was his ability to get ordinary people to do extraordinary things together."

The players

"Lombardi" features three real-life Green Bay Packers as characters: Linebacker Dave Robinson, running back Paul Hornung and fullback Jim Taylor.

Marcus Wood, who plays Robinson, didn't start acting until he peformed in "Charlotte's Web" earlier this year with the Lakeside Players.

Now he's hooked.

"I was always nervous about being in a play," he said, "but I'm excited about doing this more and more."

The Waukegan, Ill., resident is a Chicago Bears fan, but he's proudly sporting a Packers uniform in the show.

Timothy Daniel Workman, playing Taylor, isn't a football fan at all.

But he is a fan of community theater, which he's been doing for several years.

Since he's playing a real person, "I researched him a bit," Workman said.

The strength of this production, he said, "is the chemistry among the cast" ... like a team.

As "Golden Boy" Hornung, Alex Ebert is going way out of his comfort zone.

"I'm more 'RuPaul's rag Race' than football," he says with a laugh. "I've never played football, and I don't watch football."

This show, he said, "is so outside of my wheelhouse: I'm playing a straight person, this is not a musical and I'm playing a football players."

"Lombardi" is just his second acting gig — he was the Cowardly Lion in "The Wizard of Oz" musical earlier this year at Lakeside Players — and he's hoping to do more.

"Being in a show is like an art project," he said. "I enjoy being part of the process."

The wife

Laura Jansen, who plays Marie Lombardi, likes that her character "is a strong woman. This role also gives me opportunities to be funny. Her scenes bring out a different perspective on Vince."

While Jansen is no football fan (or a fan of any sport), Marie Lombardi was.

"She was very involved and went to every game," Jansen said. "But you don't have to be a fan to enjoy this show. It's about relationships, not football."

The reporter

Hunter Turvaville has the distinction of being the only "Lombardi" cast member playing a fictional character.

He plays Look Magazine reporter Michael McCormick, who wants to "find out what makes Lombardi win."

Here's another distinction: Turvaville is a Green Bay Packers fan.

"I was born and raised in Kenosha and was raised as a Packers fan," he said.

He's also a fan of community theater and has been involved in shows since his days as an Indian Trail High School student. His performance in "Lombardi," he said, is also a tribute to his high school theater teacher Robert Allen, who recently died.

"I feel like he's watching me on stage," he said, "and I'll never forget him."