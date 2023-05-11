KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit featuring paintings by Jeff Kosmala, pottery by Betsy Davis and mixed media works by Brent Mitchell.

The show runs through May 29.

An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

The reception is free, and refreshments are available.

Coming up: Opening receptions on June 10 for a show featuring works by Diana Becker, Joan Hoss and Kristie Matteau; on July 8 for works by Haley Barclay, Shelby Nesmith and George and Ann Rowe; and in August for a show featuring artwork by Carley Lyons, Peggy Raasch and Paula Touhey.

Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 262-605-4745 or log on at lemonstreetgallery.org.

The Lemon Street Gallery on Sheridan Road near Downtown is a nonprofit facility that opened in the fall of 1999 with a handful of artists and now has more than 70 members who display a variety of artworks, including drawings, paintings, prints, textiles and photography.