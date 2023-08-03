If you go

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5. Hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Where: Pennoyer Park in Kenosha, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street, along the lakefront.

Pennoyer Park in Kenosha, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street, along the lakefront. Admission: $15 in advance per day; $20 at the gate per day. Advance tickets are available at Union Park Tavern, The Flair, Herbert's Jewelers Kenosha and Peacetree Originals, 4721 Seventh Ave. Kids under 15 years old are admitted free of charge and must be accompanied by an adult.

$15 in advance per day; $20 at the gate per day. Advance tickets are available at Union Park Tavern, The Flair, Herbert's Jewelers Kenosha and Peacetree Originals, 4721 Seventh Ave. Kids under 15 years old are admitted free of charge and must be accompanied by an adult. Note: No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. All malt beverage proceeds will be donated to the Kenosha Achievement Center, whose mission is "to create opportunities for the personal growth and success of persons with special needs. KAC does this by removing barriers, changing perceptions and building confidence." The consumption of alcohol can only take place within the designated beer garden.

No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. All malt beverage proceeds will be donated to the Kenosha Achievement Center, whose mission is "to create opportunities for the personal growth and success of persons with special needs. KAC does this by removing barriers, changing perceptions and building confidence." The consumption of alcohol can only take place within the designated beer garden. Music lineup (on two stages):

3 p.m. Stone Theory; 3:55 p.m. Fiddleface; 4:50 p.m. Russel Thomas Group; 5:55 p.m. Rhythm Dogs; 7 p.m. Bodhicitta; 8:15 p.m. Peacetree Allstars; 9:30 p.m. The Peoples Brothers Band Saturday: Noon Jill Plaisted Band; 1:05 p.m. Second Hand Silver; 2:10 p.m. The Kal Bergendahl Project; 3:15 p.m. Mountains on the Moon; 4:20 p.m. Wapatui; 5:35 p.m. Rust Belt; 6:50 p.m. Ryan Thompson & Townline; 8:05 p.m. Spare Change Trio; 9:30 p.m. Joe Marcinek Band

KENOSHA — When Bridgit Rallo, owner of the Peacetree Originals store for 26 years, talked about the first Peacetree Music Festival back in 2017, she was excited and a bit nervous.

“We decided we’d give it a whirl and see how it goes this year,” she said a few days before that first music festival, which she organized with her husband, Pete. “We hope it’s a successful event.”

Creating a music fest was quite a departure from her usual business, making custom jewelry and tie-dyed clothing items, but seven years later, it's still going on.

The Peacetree Music Festival is back for two days, starting Friday, and the event continues to be a way of thanking the community for their support, Rallo said.

This event, she added, brings like-minded people together, the type of people to dance barefoot in the grass — pointing at her own bare feet while standing on the festival grounds in Pennoyer Park during the 2022 festival.

“We’re bringing people together who are full of love and peaceful energy,” Rallo said. “Everybody’s friends, whether they’ve met or not.”

Several of this area's favorite bands perform over the two days, including longtime local performers like Jill Plaisted, the Rhythm Dogs and the Kal Bergendahl Project.

The festival has a laid-back, groovy atmosphere, with live music accompanied by food and beverages, tie-dye vendors and good vibes.

Each summer, Rallo said she looks forward to "seeing smiles and hugs and, you know, happiness.”