KENOSHA — The 21st season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with The Two Beer Tommy Band.

The group plays modern classic country rock around the Midwest.

There are two free concerts today, July 13: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor.

At the afternoon show, audiences get “a sneak preview” of the evening performance, as members of that week’s band perform an acoustic show.

The full band then takes the stage for the evening show.

The lineup for the evening performances includes:

July 20: R Gang. The collection of talented vocalists and musicians were once known as the field band for the Chicago Bears at the old Soldier Field.

July 27: Libido Funk Circus. LFC dates back to 1996 when a group of guys from Chicago decided to throw a disco party for close friends.

Aug. 3: Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones. The high energy act performs Rock and Roll hits of the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s as well as Surf, Rock-a-billy and original songs.

Aug. 10: Unity. An award-winning original roots band based in Wisconsin, Unity treats fans to old Roots, Rock, and Reggae favorites along with original music.

Aug. 17: Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, featuring music for everyone.

Aug. 24: Jonny Lyons & the Pride. Jonathan put together his dream five-piece show band and has been entertaining folks all over the Midwest ever since.

Aug. 31: Infinity. Formed in 1985, Infinity grew from being not only a Journey Tribute band, but one of the top drawing cover bands in the Midwest.