KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha, continues its “Spring Forth” show, featuring the work of the Pollard artists, through Sunday, May 28.

"We invite people to stop in and see their representation of spring," the gallery’s Brian Wolf said.

For the summer season, the gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

The gallery is accepting artwork for its June show, “Summer Fun.” Work needs to be submitted by May 28. The opening reception for the show is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

The gallery is also accepting new members.

Interested individuals can apply by contacting Joann Bates at joannbates.jb@gmail.com to start the process. In your email, include at least two photos of your work and a short bio, Wolf said. All work is juried after completion of a membership application. You can also complete this jury process by bringing in work, a short bio and completing the application during regular gallery hours.

For information about upcoming events, “like” the Pollard Gallery on Facebook.