This summer’s “Secret Garden Walk” is just that — a pleasant walk through five local gardens.

Four Season Garden Club member Lynda Guy suggests you put on your walking shoes to enjoy the tour.

“The homes on the tour are in very close proximity,” she said. “It’s been a number of years since we have been able to do a true ‘walking tour’ and hope some of our more energetic guests might enjoy a stroll along the lakefront as well.”

Guy organized the garden tour along with fellow committee members Anne Bergquist, Nancy Gibbons, Nan Mellem, Lynn Passino and Karen Taskonis.

The annual tour, which over the years has taken local garden fans to all areas of the Kenosha community, is July 8 near the Downtown lakefront. In fact, the “bonus” stop this year — St. Matthew’s ElderGarten — has a view of Lake Michigan from its spot at 5835 Fourth Ave.

The ElderGarten is “a recent addition to Kenosha and is billed as a ‘Senior Gardening Community in a Park-like Setting,’” Guy said. “Our club is very pleased to support their efforts and display their successes this year. There is no ticket necessary for that stop on our tour.”

This year’s private gardens on the tour are:

6226 Fifth Ave., the home of Nan Mellem: “A Study in Slow Transition.”

Mellem, a garden club member, has “continuously developed my yard as I learn. The back has a peculiar shape, is very shady and has a few sunny spots that roast in the summer.” Several of her plants have come from the club’s annual plant sale or from friends and relatives.

Mellem doesn’t use lawn fertilizers and calls herself “an infrequent mower — maybe once or twice a month.”

Her lawn, she said, is “also my salad bowl,” and she harvests plants like Purslane, which she freezes in ice cubes and adds to fruit smoothies in the winter.

Mellem shares her yard with her dog and cat, who both “enjoy napping on the sun-warmed stones alongside the pond.”

The yard, she added, “is a sanctuary for all of us. I hope you enjoy it as well.”

6314 Fifth Ave., the home of Caroline Howe and Keith Surroz: “Grand Plans to a Work in Progress”

Howe and Surroz have a master plan for their garden, which now sits in a dusty folder somewhere.

Instead, they take constant inspiration from “a 3-for-1 sale or a neighborhood walk.”

Their garden is a combination of sunny areas — with “an explosion of blooms, fragrances and colors” — and shady spots.

The backyard has three water features and a covered deck where they “splurge with tropical blossoms.”

The sun/shade theme carries over to the front yard, with its mix of houseplants on the shady porch and flowers in the sunny yard.

“Our spaces,” they add, “are always a work in progress, and we are delighted that you could come and share them with us.”

318 69th St., the home of Elizabeth and Tim Garland: “Vignettes”

The front and back landscapes “make two different impressions,” they said, “and yet both harmonize with each other and our 1928 Mediterranean home architecture.”

The front yard has what they call “an understated, formal look,” including a stone wall to “provide a terraced feel in the tradition of the Italian-style garden.”

The backyard has “a less manicured form,” with garden beds providing “a rich tapestry of color, texture and shape.”

Altogether, the diversity of plants “creates a beautiful mosaic,” they said.

Their garden beds are “planted thickly,” allowing weeds “little opportunity to thrive.” Also, the abundance of plants reminds them of Oscar Wilde’s words: “Moderation is a fatal thing. Nothing succeeds like excess.” (“Come see and tell us if you agree,” they add to Wilde’s quote.)

6910 Third Ave., the home of Marsha Caporaso: “Variation on an English Garden”

When Caporaso moved into her Tudor Revival house in 1995, “the backyard was a blank slate.”

Then she took a tour of famous English gardens in the summer of 1996 and has worked to bring “an English garden vibe” to her Kenosha landscape, including “lots of stone and brick, yew and boxwood hedges, high walls, plantings near the center of the lawn or open space, and, of course, roses.”

Each spring, she starts plants from seed in her basement — marigold, zinnia and perennials — and transplants them to the garden “to add bursts of color.”

Managing her garden, she adds, “has been a lot of fun, and there is always something interesting going on.”

217 69th St., the home of Crystal and Steve Miller: “The Horseshoe Garden”

When the Miller family moved to this home in 2019, they “had no idea how much they would enjoy the pleasures of small space gardening.”

Their home has only a “side yard,” which has become “a focal point of daily life” for the family.

Crystal Miller calls this space a “horseshoe,” explaining how she enjoys creating spaces “where people gather, not in circles, but in a horseshoe shape where there is always an open space for an acquaintance to join in.”

Crystal refers to the many evergreens in their yard as a “pinetum,” featuring unusual plants, including a Swiss Stone Pine, Cutty Sark and a Tamarack Larch conifer. By the time the garden tour comes to her home, she said, “there could be more.”

The Millers’ goal is for visitors “to feel the joy that this garden provides.”