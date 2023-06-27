The Four Season Garden Club is hosting its annual “Secret Garden Walk” on July 8, featuring five local gardens.

This year’s tour stops are all within walking distance of each other, allowing participants to park once and start strolling.

“The homes on the tour are in very close proximity,” said club member Lynda Guy. “It’s been a number of years since we have been able to do a true ‘walking tour’ and hope some of our more energetic guests might enjoy a stroll along the lakefront as well.”

Guy organized the garden tour along with fellow committee members Anne Bergquist, Nancy Gibbons, Nan Mellem, Lynn Passino and Karen Taskonis.

The annual tour, which over the years has taken local garden fans to all areas of the Kenosha community, is near the Downtown lakefront this summer.

In fact, the “bonus” stop this year — St. Matthew’s ElderGarten — has a view of Lake Michigan from its spot at 5835 Fourth Ave.

The ElderGarten is “a recent addition to Kenosha and is billed as a ‘Senior Gardening Community in a Park-like Setting,’” Guy said. “Our club is very pleased to support their efforts and display their successes this year. There is no ticket necessary for that stop on our tour.”

What: Four Seasons Garden Club’s “Secret Garden Walk”

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where: The self-guided tour features gardens at five local homes, plus St. Matthew’s ElderGarten

Cost: $10. Children under age 12 are free (accompanied by an adult).

Get tickets: At six area florists and garden centers — Anton’s Greenhouse, 9140 Cooper Road in Pleasant Prairie; Sunnyside Florist, 3021 75th St.; Stein’s Garden & Home, 6300 Green Bay Road; Suburban Garden Center, 2704 30th Ave.; A Summer’s Garden Florist, 5617 Sixth Ave.; and Westosha Floral, 24200 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Note: Tickets can also be purchased at any homes on the day of the tour.

This year’s “Secret Garden Walk” stops are:

6226 Fifth Ave., the home of Nan Mellem: “A Study in Slow Transition”

6314 Fifth Ave., the home of Caroline Howe and Keith Surroz: “Grand Plans to a Work in Progress”

318 69th St., the home of Elizabeth and Tim Garland: “Vignettes”

6910 Third Ave., the home of Marsha Caporaso: “Variation on an English Garden”

217 69th St., the home of Crystal and Steve Miller: “The Horseshoe Garden”

Bonus stop: St. Matthew’s ElderGarten, a community garden for gardeners aged 55 and older. The garden, located south of Lakeside Towers senior housing apartments at Kenosha’s lakefront, 5835 Fourth Ave., is a development of the outreach and service committee at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

More information: Go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.