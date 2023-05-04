KENOSHA — The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is open for the season, offering tours and climbs through Oct. 29.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors are welcome to climb the 1866 Southport Lighthouse. The tower is 55 feet above the lighthouse grounds, giving climbers a view of Lake Michigan and beyond into Illinois and Racine County. The Chicago skyline is visible on clear days.

There are 72 spiraling steps to the lantern room. The lighthouse climb is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-12. Children must be 8 or older to climb.

All ages are welcome inside the free maritime museum. Located in the keeper's house, the museum documents Kenosha's lighthouse keepers, shipping and fishing history, and local shipwrecks.

For more information, visit kenoshahistorycenter.org.