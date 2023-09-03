When it comes to quilters, everything is fair game.
That’s why visitors to the Southport Quilters Guild exhibit will see “Boyd’s Neckties,” a quilt fashioned by Sue Horsley, using her husband’s ties. The quilt also pays homage to his alma mater, the University of Virginia, with the school crest in the center of the quilt.
“Boyd’s Neckties” is one of more than 75 quilts that will be displayed at the Anderson Arts Center.
The annual Southport Quilters Guild’s show opens Sept. 10 and runs through Oct. 15.
The show features a wide range of quilts — from the largest one, 110-by-110 inches, covering an entire wall in the arts center — to 16 Challenge Quilts that measure 20-by-20 inches in size and are all based around a seasoning, spice or herb.
The quilts are modern in design or quite traditional. Subject matters include birds, flowers, sheep, pumpkins and even a fearsome sea dragon.
Lori Brown, who chairs the quilt show committee this year, started quilting as a way to be creative with T-shirts she received from competing in triathlons.
“I started by making those T-shirt quilts and then I found an amazing pattern and made a quilt for a friend,” she said.
When she’s working on her sewing machine — which she calls “Sewphia” — “the hours just fly by,’ she said. “It’s quite addicting.”
Brown adds that when she joined the Quilters Guild five years ago she “got sucked in by these women who told me ‘you can do this.’ We all help each other. It’s a creative, supportive group.”
That sentiment is echoed by Peg Malmberg, a Quilters Guild member since 2006.
“Quilting is great stress relief,” she said, “and I love to be creative. I’ve made a lot of really good friends in the Quilters Guild. They are so generous and share fabrics and techniques with each other.”
Quilter’s paradise
Brown and Malmberg walked through the show Thursday, while Anderson Arts Center Curator Glen Larson was still hanging some of the pieces.
Highlights of the quilt show include:
“Zinnias” by Terry Miller: The bright blue hand-stitched quilt was named Best in Show by quilt judge Maribeth Schmidt. Miller, 75, used a quilt pattern she had for 20 years to create “Zinnias” and said she “loves the process” of quilting.
“Front Porch” by Kathy Basler: This country-themed piece was made in memory of longtime Quilters Guild member Carol Potter.
“New York Beauty” by Judy Blum: The black-and-white quilt evokes the city with an Art Deco, sculptural look.
“Katie’s Colors” by Judy Carney: The bright quilt is named for her granddaughter — and not for the cute feline featured on the quilt.
“A Fractured Star on the Edge of Infinity” and “Northern Lights” by Colleen Schneider: The two quilts are displayed together, sharing a theme. “Fractured Star” is “the largest quilt we’ve ever had in a show,” Brown said.
“KeeKee the Crazed Quilter” by Kari Riley: The comical piece illustrates a quilter’s dream, saying “all I want to do is quilt” (despite household chores).
Riley also has quilts in the show depicting eagles and a hawk.
“Fall Fun with Strange Vegetables” by Cathy Johnson: The hand quilted piece earned a Judge’s First Place Award.
“Dorothy’s Garden”: This quilt was started in the 1960s by Dorothy Hess and was then finished this year by Diane Larsen. “It’s got such character,” brown said. “You can see the faded fabric from when it was started so many years ago.”
“Muirenn Sea Blessed” by Renee Riedel: The sea dragon brings a touch of fantasy to the quilt show.
Take the challenge
Each year, the Southport Quilters Guild show includes a quilt challenge, with everyone creating a same-sized quilt using the selected theme.
For this year’s show, participants had to craft a quilt 20-by-20 inches in size and based around a seasoning, spice or herb.
Sherilyn Klamm’s “Isabella and the Pot of Basil” placed first in the challenge.
The quilt has quite a pedigree: The image is based on a painting by William Holman Hunt that was, itself, based on a scene from John Keats’ poem “Isabella, or the Pot of Basil.”
Klamm’s quilt has a tapestry look, created using a method called “thread painting” in which the threads look like brushstrokes.
For her Challenge Quilt, Malmberg used word play.
Her quilt features a squirrel with a basket of nuts and is called “Nut Megamillions.”
“We feed the squirrels at home,” she explained, “and we joke that when they come to our home, the squirrels hit the jakpot.”
As for the “spice” involved, it’s “nutmeg,” of course!
A very personal project
Brown’s quilt, covering a second-floor wall at Anderson, is called “Kater’s Garden,” named for her niece, Katie Anderson, who lived in Strum on the western side of Wisconsin.
“She recently died,” Brown said, “and I spent the last year taking her to chemotherapy.”
Anderson died on July 23, and Brown finished the quilt on Aug. 1, with help from friends at the Quilters Guild.
Anderson “loved her garden,” Brown said of the brightly colored quilt. “I was honored to be able to care for her.”
That care and love shines through “Kater’s” quilt, including the use of a family nickname.
For these quilters, working on projects is a hobby and a passion and, sometimes, a way to honor a loved one.