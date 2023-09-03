If you go

What: "Seasons of Stitching," the Southport Quilters Guild's 2023 show

Where: The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

When: The exhibit is open Sept. 10 through Oct. 15. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Opening reception: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The reception features refreshments, live music and silent auction items in the Anderson library. Quilters Guild members will be on hand to meet with the public.

Take it home: Quilt items will be available for purchase in the Anderson Gift Shop. Proceeds from gift shop sales are split, with 40% going to Anderson Arts Center and 60% going to the Quilters Guild.

Admission: Free.

Exhibit details: More than 75 quilts are on display, made by Southport Quilters Guild members. There are also 16 "Challenge Quilts" on display. For this year's challenge, participants had to craft a quilt 20-by-20 inches in size and based around a seasoning, spice or herb.

Also on display: Artworks from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Center Lakefront Studios artists are displayed in the Upper Galleries.

Note: All the second-floor quilts can be viewed on a TV on the first floor.