KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center — located in a mansion on Kenosha's lakefront — hosts the colorful "Seasons of Stitching," the Southport Quilters Guild's 2023 show.
The quilts range from the the 20-by-20-inch "Challenge Quits" to an enormous quilt that covers an entire wall of the arts center.
Subject matters, too, vary widely, with everything from bright floral quilts to “Isabella and the Pot of Basil.” The quilt is based on an 1868 painting by William Holman Hunt, which is, itself, based on the John Keats’ poem “Isabella, or the Pot of Basil.”
Here's the scoop on this year's show:
- Where: The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
- When: The exhibit is open Sept. 10 through Oct. 15. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
- Opening reception: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The reception features refreshments, live music and silent auction items in the Anderson library. Quilters Guild members will be on hand to meet with the public.
- Take it home: Quilt items will be available for purchase in the Anderson Gift Shop. Proceeds from gift shop sales are split, with 40% going to Anderson Arts Center and 60% going to the Quilters Guild.
- Admission: Free.
- Exhibit details: More than 75 quilts are on display, made by Southport Quilters Guild members. There are also 16 "Challenge Quilts" on display. For this year's challenge, participants had to craft a quilt 20-by-20 inches in size and based around a seasoning, spice or herb.
- Also on display: Artworks from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Center Lakefront Studios artists are displayed in the Upper Galleries.
- Note: All the second-floor quilts can be viewed on a TV on the first floor.
- More information about the quilters group: Go to southportquilters.net.