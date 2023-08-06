St. Peter’s Catholic Church Parish drew a devoted and hungry crowd to it’s summer festival in Kenosha over the weekend.

The north side parish hosted its annual three-day fundraiser over the weekend on its spacious grassy grounds at 2224 30th Ave.

Thousands from across the area attended the festival, which included dozens of volunteers to help pull it off. It’s the parish’s largest fundraiser of the year and some of the funds are used for parish repairs.

The festivities started with a fish fry outside on the church grounds on Friday evening.

The festival also featured diverse food offerings, including the festival staple kugelis (a Lithuanian potato, egg bacon and onion dish served with sour cream and sold only on Saturday and Sunday), DeRango’s pizza, Vignieri’s hot beef, hamburgers, bratwurst, Lithuanian sausage, hot dogs, fries, cheese curds, corn-on-the-cob and pretzels.

The festival also featured live music, a children’s play area, a silent auction and games.

“I love people, and if I can help someone, meet people and bring people into the church I’ll do that,” said festival chairwoman and church member Marianne Kraus.

Kraus said it takes nearly a year of planning to make the event a success. St. Peter’s is known for their Lithuanian food offerings.

“We have a Lithuanian heritage and we specialize in Lithuanian sausages,” Kraus said. “It comes from on of our priests that is now gone but I got his recipe from people over in Lithuania. So we have the sausage.”

Kraus said kugelis is the other “big dish” that’s offered.

Kraus said this year “has been beautiful because God’s helping us.”

“The weather is beautiful,” Kraus said Saturday. “The sun is shining. You couldn’t ask for better weather. People are coming out and are happy. ... Anybody is welcome here. We have people from all over the city come and even people from Chicago calling to come get some of the foods.”

Volunteer and church Mario Bilotti was busy grilling sausages and burgers Saturday evening.

“It’s been going great,” Bilotti said. “I enjoy helping the church and if this is what it takes, this is what it takes.”

Bilotti, who brought his family to help volunteer, said the church is an “extended family” and “we all help each other.”

“It’s God’s will,” Bilotti said. “We make it work and the patrons who come here are in a good mood and patient.”

Church members and volunteers Theresa Hannes and Paul Westhoff prepared kugelis with a team of cooks.

“People love the traditional dish. We have a line forming before we even bring it out,” Hannes said. “We start with 300 pounds of potatoes, 30 pounds of bacon, 10 pounds of onions and evaporated milk and eggs. We have a big pan and a handmade (potato) grinder. ... We love this traditional meal. I don’t think anyplace else has this. Some people come and get numerous pieces so they can freeze it. It’s a lot of work.”