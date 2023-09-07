If you go

What: Kenosha Streetcar Day

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Joseph McCarthy Transit Center, 724 54th St. in Downtown Kenosha

Admission: Free for the "streetcar barn" tours and other activities. However, the streetcar costs $1 for ages 13 and older (50 cents for ages 5 to 12) to ride one loop. An all-day pass is $3.50 and can be purchased while boarding the streetcar. Rides are free for children ages 4 and younger.

----------------------------------

KENOSHA — The Downtown electric streetcars will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 9, during the annual Kenosha Streetcar Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can tour the “streetcar barn” (officially known as the Joseph McCarthy Transit Center, 724 54th St.) and take in interactive displays, including a fun city layout crafted by members of the Kenosha Lego Users Group.

For Kenosha Streetcar Day, the Kenosha Area Streetcar Society and Kenosha Area Transit get together every year to celebrate the city’s unique attraction.

The big doors of the McCarthy Transit Center on 54th Street are opened up, and everyone is invited inside to see how the streetcars are restored and maintained.

At this year's celebration, Wisconsin authors Tom and Kristi Manus will be on hand to talk about and sign their new book, “Secret Wisconsin: A Guide To The Weird, Wonderful And Obscure.” Local connection: There’s a photo of a Kenosha electric streetcar on the cover of the book.

In the book, published by Reedy Press, the authors share "stories that discover the state’s quirkiness and some of its best-kept secrets for visitors and locals alike to seek out."

Local history

Like many cities, Kenosha had streetcar and interurban lines for decades, but the ascension of the automobile in America sent those conveyances to the scrap heap more than half a century ago.

The current line came into being with the HarborPark development, and streetcars started rolling in June 2000.

The streetcars will be in operation and available for photos. Two cars will be running at a time while the others are on display.

The city has seven streetcars. Each car is painted in the colors and lettering of a North American city that operated the cars in the 1940s and 1950s — Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Toronto, Chicago, Johnstown, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Six of the cars were operated by the Toronto Transportation Commission from 1951 to 1995. The seventh car operated in Philadelphia from 1948 to 1993.

The city's streetcar No. 2185 was built in 1948 for the Philadelphia Transport Company by the St. Louis Car Company. Rebuilt in the mid-1980s, it saw service for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority until 1992.

The streetcars run on a two-mile loop that provides views of Lake Michigan, HarborPark, downtown and the Metra train station. Stops include the McCarthy Transit Center, Eighth Avenue and 54th Street.

The event is presented by the Kenosha Streetcar Society, Kenosha Area Transit and other organizations.

It costs $1 to ride the streetcar (50 cents for ages 5-12; free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50. Exact fare is required. Ironically, streetcars are NOT free to ride on Streetcar Day.