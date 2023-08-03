What: Tribute Island music festival

When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6

Where: Wyndham Garden Hotel on Kenosha's harbor, 5125 Sixth Ave. Most stages are outside, plus an indoor ballroom stage.

Cost: $45 for a three-day pass ($89 for VIP). Single day admission is $20 on Friday (5 to 11 p.m.), $40 on Saturday (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and $20 on Sunday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Note: No carry-ins. You are allowed to bring in a lawn chair.

Tickets and more information: Call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com

KENOSHA — Tribute Island — which organizers call the nation’s largest tribute-band festival — returns to Kenosha's harborside area for three days.

The music fest starts Friday and features five stages and more than 50 of the region’s tribute bands.

The event takes place on the grounds of the Wyndham Garden Hotel.

As for music styles? Patrons will hear hard rock, metal, country, folk, pop, punk, reggae, grunge, jam — and probably more.

The festival is also known for some seriously creative (and sometimes puzzling) band names. This year's performers include Smells Like Dave Grohl (a tribute to Nirvana and Foo Fighters), Sabbatha (an all-female tribute to Black Sabbath), Jak Crowes (The Black Crowes), The Rod Stewart Experience (you can figure that one out), TNT Chicago (AC/DC tribute) and something called Cheap Foreign Cars (that mouthful is a tribute to three groups: Cheap Trick, Foreigner and the Cars).

And there are two Rolling Stones tribute groups: Beggar's Banquet and Rollin' Jones.

The location next to the hotel (after taking place outdoors on Simmons Island) provides additional amenities including indoor bathroom facilities and an indoor place to catch music if the weather is bad, organizer said.

“We researched it,” event organizer Frank Carmichael told the Kenosha News. “We’re not the largest tribute festival in the world. There’s a bigger one in the U.K. Here in the States, we’re the largest.”

Band lineup

The 2023 Tribute Island schedule features:

Friday, Aug 4:

Island Stage

6:30-8:30 p.m. Tarot Woman (Tribute to DIO)

9-11 p.m. Sins 'n Roses (Tribute to Guns 'n Roses)

Beachside Stage

6:15-8:15 p.m. Red's Hot Chili Peppers (Tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers)

8:45-11 p.m. Fueled by Emo (Tribute to emo and pop-punk music)

Dockside Stage

6:30-8:30 .m. My Metal Heart (Tribute to Monsters of Metal)

9-11 p.m. Blackened (Tribute to Metallica)

Harborside Stage (indoor ballroom)

6-7:30 p.m. Torn (Tribute to Creed)

8-9:15 p.m. Bad Reputation (Tribute to Joan Jett and The Runaways)

9:45-11 p.m. Sabbatha (Tribute to Black Sabbath)

Lighthouse Stage

7:30-11 p.m. Vibration Foundation (Tribute to reggae and tropical island music)

Saturday, Aug. 5

Island Stage

12:30-2 p.m. Invisible Sun (Tribute to The Police)

2:30-4 p.m. Corduroy (Tribute to Pearl Jam)

4:30-6 p.m. Who's Who (Tribute to The Who)

6:30-8:30 p.m. Cheap Foreign Cars (Tribute to Cheap Trick, Foreigner and The Cars)

9-11 p.m. Tom Sawyer (Tribute to Rush)

Beachside Stage

Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunblind (Tribute to Sublime)

2-4 p.m. American Idiots (Tribute to Green Day)

4:30-6:30 p.m. What's our Age Again (Tribute to Blink 182)

7-8:30 p.m. Sugar, We're a Fallout Boy Tribute (Tribute to Fall Out Boy)

90-11 p.m. Smells Like Dave Grohl (Tribute to Nirvana and Foo Fighters)

Dockside Stage

Noon-1:15 p.m. Edge of Thorns (Tribute to Savatage)

1:45-3:15 p.m. Night Songs (Tribute to Cinderella)

3:45-5:45 p.m. Maiden Chicago (Tribute to Iron Maiden)

6:30-8:15 p.m. Judas Rising (Tribute to Judas Priest)

9-11 p.m. TNT Chicago (Tribute to AC/DC)

Harborfront Stage (inside ballroom)

2-4:30 p.m. All My Brothers Band (Tribute to The Allman Brothers)

5:15-7:45 p.m. Beggar's Banquet (Tribute to The Rolling Stones)

8:30-11 p.m. Physical Graffiti (Tribute to Led Zeppelin)

Lighthouse Stage

1-4 p.m. The Rod Stewart Experience (Tribute to Rod Stewart)

4:30-7:30 p.m. Carolina Tapestry (Tribute to Carole King and James Taylor)

8-11 p.m. Magneen (Tribute to Lenny Kravitz, Bob Segar and more)

Sunday, Aug. 6

Island Stage

Noon-1:30 p.m. Wall of Denial (Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan)

2-3:30 p.m. Jak Crowes (Tribute to The Black Crowes)

4-6PM Freebyrd (Tribute to Lynard Skynard)

6:30-8 p.m. Bad Motor Scooter (Tribute to Sammy Hagar)

Beachside Stage

Noon-1:30PM Southbound (Tribute to Southern Rock)

2-3:30 p.m. Bad Enough (Tribute to Bad Company)

4-5:30 p.m. The Chain (Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

6-8 p.m. Petty Union (Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers)

Dockside Stage

Noon-1:30 p.m. Cry Tough (Tribute to Poison)

2-3:30 p.m. The Crue (Tribute to Motley Crue)

4-6 p.m. Rok Brigade (Tribute to Def Leppard)

6:30-8 p.m. Jagged Little Pill (Tribute to Alanis Morissette)

Harborside Stage (inside ballroom)

Noon-1:30 p.m. Cabanarama (Tribute to The Sounds of Summer with Jimmy Buffet, Bob Marley and more)

2-3:30 p.m. Rick Saucedo Show (Tribute to Elvis)

4-5:30 p.m. The Mustangs (Tribute to "The Bands Who Rocked Woodstock")

6-8 p.m. Darkside (Tribute to Pink Floyd)

Lighthouse Stage

Noon-2 p.m. 2 Against Nature (Tribute to Steely Dan and more)

2:30-4:30 p.m. Gunpowder and Lead (Tribute to Miranda Lambert and more)

5-6:30 p.m. Piece of My Heart (Tribute to Janis Joplin and other female powerhouses)

6:30-8 p.m. Rollin' Jones (Tribute to The Rolling Stones)