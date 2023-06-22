KENOSHA — Twilight Jazz continues its 20th season of free concerts on the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., on Kenosha's lakefront.

The 2023 season features the Chicago-based Street Jaxkson Band on June 27 and then continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 22.

Roo Jaxkson, the group's lead singer, formed the band in 2010 with Bill Whitehead.

"In February of 2019, our 'Smoochie Man' album was featured on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,'" Jaxkson said. "Bill and I love blues and funk with a mixture of rock 'n' roll."

Jaxkson, a Mississippi native, "grew up listening to Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Howling Wolf, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Jimmy Reed and Elmore James," he said.

He describes the band as "an energetic blues variety band that rocks."

For two decades, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, organizers said.

Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets.

This year's lineup also includes:

July 11: Kal Bergendahl Project

July 25: Ivy Ford Band

Aug. 8: Dave Braun Trio

Aug. 22: Deeppockets

For more details, go to andersonartscenter.com or call 262-925-8040.

New this year: Audience members are asked to bring new pillows to be donated to local families at Women & Children’s Horizons. Donations of new pillows will be collected during each of the Twilight Jazz concerts this summer. Spectrum Wealth, Tax & Accounting is hosting this pillow drive.