Twilight Jazz returns to the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., for another season of free outdoor performances on Kenosha's lakefront.

The 2023 20th anniversary season starts June 13 and continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 22.

This year's lineup features:

June 13: John Crawford Band

June 27: Street Jaxson Band

July 11: Kal Bergendahl Project

July 25: Ivy Ford Band

Aug. 8: Dave Braun Trio

Aug. 22: Deeppockets

For two decades, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets.

For more details, go to andersonartscenter.com or call 262-925-8040.

New this year: Audience members are asked to bring new pillows to be donated to local families at Women & Children’s Horizons. Donations of new pillows will be collected during each of the Twilight Jazz concerts this summer. Spectrum Wealth, Tax & Accounting is hosting this pillow drive.