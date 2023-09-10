As the Twilight Jazz summer concert series wrapped up its 20th anniversary season with a special September program Friday night, organizers announced some changes for 2024.

“The Kemper Center Board of Directors has approved having eight concerts instead of the usual six,” said Pat Mott, chairwoman of the Kemper Board.

What else is changing? “Twilight Jazz” will now be called “Music at Twilight” and feature “not just jazz but different types of music,” Mott said.

That new look was in evidence Friday night on the south lawn of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., where Yesterday’s Children played a free concert before a large, appreciative crowd.

The popular local group includes a horn section — a trombone, two trumpets and two saxophone players — in addition to keyboards, drums, guitar and vocalists. As for the group’s set list, it leans toward classic rock, with favorites from the group Chicago, and also makes room for hits by The Turtles, Billy Joel and even Bruno Mars, whose “Uptown Funk” blew out the sound system (twice!) before the band was able to complete that number.

The night ended with a sing-along — complete with waving cellphones lighting up the dark sky — to Neil Diamond’s 1969 classic “Sweet Caroline.”

The weather was seasonal for early September — after the heat wave from earlier in the week lifted — and many in the audience bundled up in blankets and sipped cocktails crafted with apple cider and other autumn favorites.

The Sept. 8 performance was free to attend, as are all the Twilight Jazz concerts, with funds raised from a 50/50 raffle and concession sales. Those funds are used to support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and to help promote the arts and art education in the community, said Ed Kubicki, Kemper’s executive director.

He was thrilled with the turnout for Friday’s program and is looking forward to Christmas at Kemper in November and the new music series next summer.