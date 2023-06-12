This season’s opening Twilight Jazz concert has been moved to Wednesday, June 14.

The free concert — taking place on the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., on Kenosha’s lakefront — was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. Due to the weather forecast of steady rain, however, concert organizers moved it to Wednesday.

The same performer, the John Crawford Band, is performing.

The group is a Twilight jazz favorite and performs standards from the Great American Songbook.

After this week’s Wednesday concert, the 20th anniversary season continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 22.

This year’s lineup also features:

June 27: Street Jaxson Band

July 11: Kal Bergendahl Project

July 25: Ivy Ford Band

Aug. 8: Dave Braun Trio

Aug. 22: Deeppockets

Fireworks scheduled for the opening concert have been moved to the closing performance on Aug. 22.

Funds raised during the concert series support are used to sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

The grounds will open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including the DeRango’s Food Truck on site on Wednesday. Note: No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets.

For more details, go to andersonartscenter.com or call 262-925-8040. New this year: Audience members are asked to bring new pillows to be donated to local families at Women & Children’s Horizons. Donations of new pillows will be collected during each of the Twilight Jazz concerts this summer.