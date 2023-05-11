KENOSHA — The Washington Park Velodrome opens its 96th season of bicycle racing Tuesday, May 16.

The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, will host bicycle racing throughout the summer, starting with Tuesday’s opening night.

Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Velodrome will hold Tuesday night racing every week (except July 4) through Aug. 29, with four major races scheduled to highlight the season.

The first one will be June 27, when juniors take the track for the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race.

Then, on July 11, the track once again hosts the Mayor’s Cup, an annual 75-lap points race.

The third annual Susan B. Anthony Women’s Cup is scheduled for Aug. 1, with the grueling 150-lap Bob Pfarr Classic scheduled for Aug. 15.

Other Tuesday night events this summer include the Salute to Military Night on May 30, the State Scratch Race on June 20, First Responders/State Points Night on July 18 and a "Christmas in July" celebration on July 25.

All races are free for spectators to watch from the grass ringing the track.

Tuesday night racing is held under the discretion of USA Cycling, and a valid USA Cycling license is required to compete. Categories may be combined or canceled at the promoter’s discretion, and all dates are subject to change or cancellation due to weather or rescheduling.

On Monday nights, the Velodrome hosts stock bike racing, geared to young riders, from June 5 through Aug. 21.

Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing. Racers can be anywhere from age 3 (on training wheels) to adults. A track bike is not required, as anyone with a bike and helmet can race. The smallest racers, in fact, race tricycles and big wheels on the warmup circle.

For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.