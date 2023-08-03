KENOSHA — The Washington Park Velodrome his hosting its 96th season of bicycle racing.

The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing throughout the summer on Tuesdays through Aug. 29. Registration opens at 6 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The grueling 150-lap Bob Pfarr Classic scheduled for Aug. 15.

All races are free for spectators to watch from the grass ringing the track.

Tuesday night racing is held under the discretion of USA Cycling, and a valid USA Cycling license is required to compete. Categories may be combined or canceled at the promoter’s discretion, and all dates are subject to change or cancellation due to weather or rescheduling.

On Monday nights, the Velodrome hosts stock bike racing, geared to young riders, through Aug. 21.

Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing. Racers can be anywhere from age 3 (on training wheels) to adults. A track bike is not required, as anyone with a bike and helmet can race. The smallest racers, in fact, race tricycles and big wheels on the warmup circle.

For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodrome racing.com.