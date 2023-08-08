SILVER LAKE — New Riverview School District Administrator Kim Taylor is ready to get her first school year in the role underway.

She took over following a search as administrator Jon Schleusner retired at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

Taylor grew up in Milwaukee and is a graduate of Lakeland College in Sheboygan. After graduation, she taught in the Milwaukee Public Schools district, then taught in Wauwatosa before taking leave when she had her children.

“Originally I got into education because I love learning and always love the challenge of problem solving and planning new things,” Taylor said. “I enjoy the energy of kids but really love figuring out how to inspire and excite people about learning.”

After returning from her leave, she accepted a position as an adjunct professor and student teaching supervisor at Concordia University, and later became principal at one of Concordia’s lab schools. Prior to accepting the Riverview position, Taylor served as director and superintendent at Pathways High, a public charter school in Milwaukee.

“I never saw myself as a leader, at least in terms of taking a principal (or) superintendent’s position. I think it was about the challenge and need,” Taylor said. “I was presented with an opportunity that led me down the path as a leader and then kept seeking new opportunities. As a teacher I found it fulfilling to excite kids about new things and I think it’s the same thing for me as a leader. It’s super fulfilling to work with adults who are passionate about impacting kids to be ready for their future.”

Likes district size

Taylor said the size of Riverview is what piqued her interest in applying for the position.

“I was really looking for a small school that (has) a family environment,” Taylor said. “I also was looking for a place where I felt the board was going to be supportive, and had a really good vibe with the staff.”

Taylor, who started in July, said the district has been welcoming.

“I love the small community. I absolutely love driving in from Highway 50, because you get to see the lake,” she said. “I haven’t met many of the kids yet, but the staff has been really supportive and very open and eager to meet with me.”

Empowering children

“I really believe in student-centered learning that gives kids an opportunity, with structure, to advocate for their needs, and empower them while making learning relevant to our world today,” Taylor said. “We’re preparing for a world where curiosity, thinking outside the box and problem solving are really important if you’re going to get ahead, so promoting those things requires a different way of educating kids.”

As the school year draws closer, Taylor said her goal is to learn more about what makes Riverview great, and build upon its successes.

“I think my goal for this school year is pretty simple. It is to just observe a lot and get to know what makes Riverview so successful, and continue to build on the systems and the things that they’re already doing that are working great for kids,” she said.