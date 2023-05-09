Kenosha area high school students proved they have the skills to win as they returned from this year’s state SkillsUSA competition with a host of awards.

LakeView Technology Academy, KTEC High School and Tremper High School sent students to showcase their skills in various fields and topics in the state competition April 25-26.

LakeView Tech

LakeView had 57 students participate in this year’s competition.

Earning first place and advancing to the national competition to be held in Atlanta, Ga., in June were Harley Chen and Josh Mattison in the commercial drone competition, as well as Lilia Troyer in Job Demonstration A.

Zahra Chishti and Quintin Mattison earned third place in urban search and rescue. Jake Thomas earned third in prepared speech. Abo Zabel, Matilda Petkus, Shelby Young and Anna Wilson took third in team ntrepreneurship. Erika Brando, Juapeng Zehng, Pierce Perera and Madelyn Andersen earned second place in team entrepreneurship.

“We are extremely proud of our students,” LakeView teacher and SkillsUSA adviser Kristi Koschkee said. “Their leadership, professionalism and knowledge set them apart from the competition. They poured their hearts into their work and it was evident during the competition—they truly earned each of these awards.”

In addition to the individual student awards, LakeView as a whole achieved the gold level in the Chapter of Excellence program. The Chapter of Excellence program recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities.

“The number of participants and awards earned by our students is only a small sampling of the level of dedication and involvement at LakeView,” said LakeView Principal Dr. Bethany Ormseth. “We are grateful for the leadership of our SkillsUSA advisers Kristi Koschkee, Maddie Lacroix, and Dustin Springer, who go above and beyond to support and motivate our students.”

KTEC

The KTEC drone team — comprised of freshman Aidan Tosch, freshman Nathan Warwick and sophomore Blake Krauter — claimed third place in the competition.

“The boys excelled in their flight part of the completion,” said KTEC Principal Stacey Duchrow. “They completed all four obstacles in the fastest time.”

Duchrow said the trio came back excited to expand the SkillsUSA program at KTEC.

“They have found numerous competitions that they want to compete in next year,” Duchrow said. “We were so proud of their teamwork, communication and skill they demonstrated in the competition.”

Tremper

Lilly Johnson and Ryson Nelson, who competed in the additive manufacturing category, took home a third place medal. Ryan Plotner placed fourth in 3D printing; Aidan “AJ” Olson placed fifth in the facilithon category; and Ryan Plotner and Evan Fusco placed fifth in additive manufacturing.

The results for industrial robotics have not been posted for review.

“This was Tremper’s first year with a team placing on the medal stand and our second year attending the state competition,” said Charlene Smith, Tremper High School SkillsUSA adviser. “All of our students had an amazing experience and are eager to return next year and improve on their skills!”