Kenosha Unified is adding boys lacrosse as a new high school sport, in cooperation with Westosha Central High School.

Following the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's decision to add boys and girls lacrosse as a sanctioned sport for the 2023-24 school year, the Kenosha Raptors, a youth lacrosse club, formally requested Kenosha Unified endorse boys lacrosse.

The endorsement will make the boys team eligible to compete at a varsity level and compete in the WIAA State Tournament.

Students from both Kenosha Unified School District high schools and Westosha Central High School will participate together under an proposal approved May 23 by the KUSD Board.

Westosha Central will serve as the home school for the team as well as the host for practices and games. Kenosha Unified may also provide practice space pending availability.

"Practices will not only be at Westosha, as there will likely be practices in Kenosha as well," said Bryan Mogensen, Kenosha Unified's coordinator of athletics. "These are details that will be sorted out in the coming weeks"

Families will need to provide their own transportation for practices.

The estimated annual cost for the program is $15,000, which will be split between Westosha Central and Kenosha Unified.

Prior to the School Board's endorsement, high school boys playing lacrosse played with the Raptors club team and participated in games with teams around the area. There are 26 high school students currently on the team's roster.

"The sport is being added because of the expressed interest in the community, and teams need to be school sponsored in order to compete in the WIAA playoffs," Mogensen said.

Looking ahead

Much of the logistics for the boys lacrosse team, which is compete in the spring season, is still in the works, with some aspects, such as game schedules, to be finalized in the fall.

Mogensen said a head coach for the team has not been named. Westosha Central will be handling the hire.

The WIAA allows for teams to play up to 18 regular season games in lacrosse. There are talks of the team potentially joining the Greater Metro conference, but nothing is finalized yet.

"Conference members are still being sorted out throughout the southeast part of the state, and (we) would expect to have a clearer picture on this in the coming weeks," Mogensen said.

"I do feel lacrosse is growing in the area, as there is a consistent group of kids year to year filling out multiple levels of competition at the lower level and varsity level," he said.