Here it is, the final “official” summer weekend.

Have you eaten your quota of funnel cakes? Did you attend an outdoor festival? Enjoy a day at the beach?

There are still plenty of opportunities to grab some last-minute summer fun, so get going:

Get wet

Late summer can be the best time to venture into Lake Michigan, now that it’s had all summer to warm up a bit. There are several inland lakes, too, with warmer water. Note: Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.

Racine's North Beach , 100 Kewauee St., has free family activities from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday , Sept. 1, at the North Beach Oasis, including games, prizes and face painting. And there will be SHARKS! From 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, visitors can "get pictures and dance with baby, mommy and daddy shark," organizers said. Also on Saturday, the Stephen Hull Experience performs at the Oasis, starting at 3 p.m. The fun continues on Monday, Sept. 4, with free Mexican Bingo from 1 to 2:30 p.m., hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens. Live Tejano starts at 3 p.m. Monday, performed by Prestigio Band. Sand, sun, music, food, drinks and Bingo? Sounds like a holiday weekend.

Admission is free. In Burlington, the Aquaducks Water-Ski team has two more days of free shows this season — at 4:30 (junior show) and 6 p.m. (main show) today, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 2. The free shows are on Browns Lake, in Fischer County Park, 30326 Durand Ave. Note: Saturday's show also features a raffle drawing for the $5,000 cash prize.

Eat your weight in cheese

Cheese-A-Palooza — a free Downtown Kenosha festival — is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3. You’ll find live music and food vendors. Did we mention there will be CHEESE? 3 to 11 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is in Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave. at the harbor.

Walk it off

Since the Labor Day Weekend forecast calls for beautiful weather, try to enjoy some time in an area park. There are 11 miles of hiking and biking trails at Petrifying Springs Park (on highways E and 31 in Somers) and even more hiking area — 41 miles of trails — out at Richard Bong State Recreation Area (off Highway 142 in the Town of Brighton).

Beer, brats and live music

You can find live music all weekend at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten and the Franksville Beer Garden.

At the "Pets" Biergarten: Saturday’s music is the Myles Wangerin Band , playing country music from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, The Roundabouts start at 6 p.m. (and there’s a car show and food trucks in the park). On Labor Day itself (Monday, Sept. 4), The Listening Party duo plays folk-rock from 5 to 8 p.m. The Biergarten is located on the southern end of Petrifying Springs Park in Somers and is open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

At the Franksville Craft Beer Garden: The holiday weekend kicks off with a Friday Fish Fry, starting at 5 p.m., and live music by the Myles Wangerin Band, from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the beer garden features Roxie Beane, performing 6 to 9 p.m. The beer garden is located in Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K) and is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Outdoor markets

If you’re out walking Saturday morning in Kenosha, head Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment each week.

Vroom! Vroom!

The annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-In — which draws 8,000 to 10,000 people each Labor Day Weekend — is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Kenosha.

Several downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the car show, beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday as participants arrive to set up. Bonus: Streetcars will operate free of charge from 10:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Admission is free. The car show is hosted by Kenosha Classic Street Machines.

The Car Show To Benefit Our Wounded Veterans — hosted by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association — is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

There will be raffles, door prizes and food and drinks available (at the nearby Biergarten). A noon ceremony will be held honoring all who have served and those who did not come back. Show vehicle entry fee is $10; the show is free for spectators. The show is open to all makes and years of vehicles. No pre-registration required.

Fairs ... and Faire

The Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn is in full swing this weekend. Grandstand entertainment includes a Tractor and Truck Pull starting at 7 p.m. today, Aug. 31; Chris Young at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; Styx at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; Casting Crowns at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; and a Demolition Derby wrapping up the fair on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with three heats: at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. For more information, go to walworthcountyfair.com.

Go wild

If you’re looking for some thrills, tackle the Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. The aerial adventure park features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the trees at Bristol Woods County Park. New in 2022: The park added ax throwing, allowing participants to indulge their inner lumberjack, without actually having to do any heavy lifting. For more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park

Go wild II

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Zoorific Saturday: Reptile and Amphibian Awareness Day, with special activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 2. The activities are free with zoo admission. For more details, go to racinezoo.org.

You can also find plenty of wild animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo, plus some long-extinct ones. The zoo is hosting “Dino Don’s Journey to the Ice Age,” a special attraction open through Oct. 7. The exhibit features “a magnificent menagerie of giant mammals who roamed the world “ during the ice ages, which started some 2.4 million years ago, when glaciers covered vast parts of the world. Visitors will “meet” animals including saber-toothed tigers, giant sloths and woolly mammoths. Admission is $4, in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.