I’ve often heard the phrase “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,” and you probably have, too.

For most of us, outside of the people who taste-test new ice cream flavors, it’s likely not true.

Or, at least not all the time.

Every job has chores we’d rather avoid, like filling out quarterly reports, cleaning out septic systems and hauling products across the country. Even those ice cream tasters go home with sticky faces.

As we celebrate Labor Day Weekend, we should also celebrate the people who go to work every day and do their jobs, even if they don’t always love them.

They are the ones who teach your children long division, prepare your coffee order each morning or keep the local water system operating safely and efficiently.

These are the people who make this country great but are too often ignored.

Politicians will tell you they value hard work, but they don’t. They’re too busy chasing after billionaires with deep pockets and corporate CEOs looking for bigger and better tax breaks.

As we enjoy what is unofficially the last weekend of the summer season, go out and have fun. Stroll through a car show. Nap in a hammock. Throw some burgers on a grill. Bike along the lakefront.

But also, on this Labor Day Weekend, remember that this country — every country — was built because of labor. We salute you.

A special delivery

Sept. 4 is Newspaper Carrier Day, but we’re not printing a newspaper on Labor Day, so I’m thanking them early.

The holiday honors the folks who bring people their newspapers, including our own Kenosha News.

They get up VERY early to deliver those papers on time, and we salute them.

National Newspaper Carrier Day was started to honor the first newsboy hired in the United States.

In 1833, 10-year-old Blarney Flaherty first picked up his load of papers, answering an advertisement for The New York Sun that specified “steady men” could apply. In those days, child labor was common, and Flaherty was hired. He hit the streets of the Big Apple, getting attention by calling out “Paper! Get your paper, here!”

Since that day 190 years ago, countless people got their start delivering newspapers, including Albert Einstein and Martin Luther King Jr.

There’s even a Newspaper Carrier Hall of Fame, created in 1960, listing famous people who were newspaper carriers. The list includes presidents Herbert Hoover, Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower; entertainers Bing Crosby and Bob Hope; actor John Wayne; sports icons Jackie Robinson and Wayne Gretzky; and even Walt Disney.

Times have changed, with newspapers delivered in the wee hours of the morning by vehicle, not by young boys standing on city street corners or riding bicycles.

What hasn’t changed is the commitment to deliver the newspaper in all kinds of weather at a time when most of us are still sleeping.

For that, we thank our Kenosha News carriers and remind everyone to clear those newspaper boxes when it snows and tip your carrier at the holidays.

Can you tell this column is written by a former Kenosha News newspaper carrier?