You don’t organize a summer festival for more than two decades if you don’t love it.

Which explains why Scott Fisher will be back in Kenosha this weekend, bringing his Outta Sight Kite Flight to Kennedy Park.

The free outdoor event attracts hundreds of kites — and kite fans — to the Downtown lakefront.

“We’re thrilled to be coming back to Kenosha,” said Fisher, president of Milwaukee’s Gift of Wings kite and aviation store and the kite event’s creator and organizer.

“We love Kenosha, and the reception we get from the residents of the city is unbelievable. It’s one of the most supportive, enthusiastic crowds I’ve ever seen. That’s one of the reasons we stay.”

Fisher is thrilled the local festival has lasted for more than 20 years — and counting.

“You start something and it goes along and goes along,” he said. “You’re at five and then 10 years and then it’s 21 years.”

When he was approached by former City of Kenosha events coordinator Penny Haney about bringing his kite festival to Kenosha, “I was a little skeptical, but it’s been great and we keep coming back.”

The kite festival remains so popular, he said, “because it’s fun, it’s free, it’s for families. And it’s relaxing.”

IKEA Lounge

New this year is an IKEA heart-shaped kite — mirroring the company’s plush heart mascot — and an IKEA Lounge at the festival.

“IKEA became a sponsor about a month ago,” Fisher said. “They were at our Milwaukee festival last week and are coming to Kenosha, too.”

The IKEA Lounge “is a way for us to interact with people,” said Zach Neff, who works in marketing for the company. “We’re not selling anything at the event, but we invite people to come under the tent, get out of the sun and relax and talk with us. They can interact with our products, too. We’ll have IKEA outdoor furniture set up for people to try.”

Also at the Lounge: Cardboard kites to decorate, coloring sheets for kids, plus cookies and other treats.

“IKEA is a family-friendly store,” Neff said, “and we like doing different activities and events. The kite festival is a fun way for families to get outside.”

Visitors to the Lounge can sign up for the IKEA loyalty program, which Neff emphasizes “is totally free. We’re not there to make sales. We’re just excited to be outside, having fun and interacting with people.”

Up in the air

As with any outdoor event, the Outta Sight Kite Flight is affected by the weather.

Fisher said the location, right on the Lake Michigan shoreline, is ideal.

“Kennedy Park is probably one of the top 20 areas in the country for kite flying because of that wind off the lake,” he explained.

Perfect kite-flying weather, he said, “is a good, consistent wind of 10 to 12 miles per hour. That lake breeze always cools things off, and the kites fly really well.”

The weather, he added, “is our biggest concern each year. After 20-plus years in Kenosha, we’ve seen it all: Funnel clouds, lightning strikes, freezing weather, hot weather, too much wind and not enough wind. Having no wind is rare, but every once in a while, it does happen.

Unfortunately, 2022 was one of those rare times when there wasn’t enough wind to get the giant kites in the air. It was also rainy for the first day of the two-day festival.

When that happens, “we punt,” Fisher said with a laugh. “We have performers who can fly in wet weather, but we can’t fly if there’s thunder or lightning. As soon as the weather clears up, we get the kites in the air as quickly as possible. You do the best you can and keep at it. Our motto is ‘never give up, never surrender’ when it comes to weather.”

More often than not, he added, “the weather in the park, since it’s right on the lake, st just beautiful.”

At the festival

Alex Daganais and the Canadian Dream Team from Montreal, Quebec, will be making their 14th appearance with their two large Super Giant Whale kites, and their new 120-foot Trilobite Kite. (Fun fact: The trilobite — Calymene celebra — is Wisconsin’s official state fossil.)

Jean Lemire from Montreal will attempt to fly three dual line stunt kites all at the same time. “He’s one of the only people in the world who can do this,” Fisher said.

Other event highlights include:

The Grand Launch at noon both days.

Organizers are hoping 400-500-some kites will be launched simultaneously to the tune of Mary Poppins’ “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.”

Professional kite team performances.

The pros start at 12:20 p.m. both days. Teams include No Knots, which flies kites with four lines, in unison, three times each day, and Fire and Ice. Jake Peters will also be flying his collection of giant kites all weekend long. Milwaukee’s own Paul Koepke, a professional kite flyer, will also be performing.

The Kids Mad Dash.

This popular event is 2:30 p.m. each day. The first 100 kids who sign up will receive free kites both days. Note: You must participate in the Mad Dash to get a free kite, sponsored by the City of Kenosha.

Candy Drops and the Brat Drop.

Participants can score free candy or bratwurst during these popular “drops.”

And if you need some assistance?

“Kite Whisperer” Brett Williams offers free kite flying lessons during the festival.

The “Kenosha’s Got Talent” contest

also returns for the third year, showcasing local talent. Kite flyers of all ages are invited to come out and be judged on team work, individual flying skills and flying giant kites. Winners will receive gift certificates to local businesses, along with a donation in their name to several charities.

If you go

What: Outta Sight Kite Flight, featuring giant show kites, stunt kite flying teams, the "Kids Candy Drop" and the "Kids Mad Dash" (at 2:30 p.m. both days)

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4

Highlights: Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell will sing the national anthem at noon on Saturday, followed by the Grand Launch, with hundreds of kites in the air at one time.

New this year: IKEA, a festival sponsor, will set up its IKEA Lounge under a tent, with coloring activities, free cookies and IKEA outdoor furniture to try. Note: No products will be sold, but visitors can sign up for the free IKEA loyalty program.

Where: Kennedy Park, 40th Street and the lakefront in Kenosha

Admission: Free. Food and kites will be available to purchase.