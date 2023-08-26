The inaugural Lakeside Car Show proved popular Saturday, with dozens of classic American cars, some with Kenosha roots, on display outside the Wyndham Hotel along the harbor.

Mark Martin, coordinator with Kenosha Classic Street Machines who helped organize the show, was pleased with the turnout for the first-time event. He said the camaraderie of such shows always brings people in.

“I think it’s a great location, very picturesque,” Martin said. “It’s a matter of getting the news out, but you have to start somewhere.”

He plans to have the event return next year.

The event saw a wide variety of American cars, from Deloreans to Mustangs. Roger and Kathy Caskey, who had arrived in a 1965 Ford Galaxy convertible, were lounging with fellow car couple Judy and Alan Stehlik, who had a 2010 Mustang GT.

They said car shows were great for meeting fellow car enthusiasts, socializing, and seeing classic cars. Like many of the people attending, they had roots in Kenosha’s car industry.

“If you didn’t work there, your father did, or your uncle did,” Kathy Caskey said.

John Schmaling, owner of Classic Collision Center, was there with his fully restored Mustang Shelby. He said that it was rare to find events where everyone has the same “common denominator.”

“My whole life I’ve been a car guy, I grew up around cars,” Schmaling said. “Kenosha has a good car culture.”

While there were plenty of impressive vehicles out Saturday, it wasn’t all hot rods, sports cars and dragsters. Brothers Mike and Patrick Schilling were sitting by a relatively unassuming classic sedan, a 1941 Nash Ambassador.

Mike Schilling said their father found the car at an Iowa farm in 1971. He decided to buy it and return it to its birthplace: Kenosha.

He and their grandfather, who both had worked at Nash for a time, refurbished the Ambassador, and all these years later it’s still running. Schilling said it was “cool, really cool,” to drive in the same vehicle his father and grandfather worked on decades ago.

Where it was parked Saturday had once been the heart of Kenosha’s car industry, with factories lining the harbor. Today, the area has completely changed, even if the Nash Ambassador hasn’t.

It’s not an incredibly expensive, cool or valuable car, Schilling said, like an old Corvette, but it was still important for Kenosha. It was a piece of the city’s history, he said.

“It’s a heritage thing, a pride thing,” Schilling said. “There’s no big reason my dad chose this one, but it’s a chunk of history he preserved.”