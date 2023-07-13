KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players community theater troupe is hosting auditions for "Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr."

The auditions are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20-21 at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St.

Callbacks are 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

In this children's show — based on the animated film — Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Brandon Torres is directing the show.

Auditions are open to anyone age 18 or younger.

People who are auditioning should prepare a musical theater or Disney song "that will show your personality," Torres said.

There will also be a dance audition and a cold reading from the script.

To sign up for a virtual audition, email brandonleetorres49@gmail.com by 5 p.m. July 20.

You can sign up for auditions at this link: signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4CAAAC2DA0F9C34-madagascar

Rehearsals start July 1. The show will be performed weekends, Oct. 6-15.

The production team also includes assistant directors Madalynn Wright and Holly DeYong.

For more information, email the director at brandonleetorres49@gmail.com