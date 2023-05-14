TWIN LAKES — Lakewood Elementary School was filled with the sounds of steel pan drums, the laughter and chatter of kids of all ages waiting for a henna masterpiece and a multitude of families exploring the school’s second annual multicultural fine arts night.

When patrons first walked through the door of the school at 1218 Wilmot Ave. at the May 9 event, they received a passport which they could get filled with stickers at each activity location.

The event featured a henna booth, belly dancing lessons, performances by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Steel PANthers steel band, as well as informances, which demonstrated some of the skills students have learned in music class throughout the year. There were also multicultural games and activities and food from Pina Mexican Eats food truck.

The evening also included an art contest display, an “Art Around the World Art Walk,” a make-and-take craft area with cultural crafts and a wearable fashion show.

It was the first year for the fashion show, which featured themed, homemade masks and staffs. Students walked the runway, located in the school gym, with garments ranging from a dinosaur theme to Disney’s “Frozen” movie characters.

“It’s a mixture between fashion and costume,” said Lakewood Art Teacher Kim Adcock. “They came up with a theme and I let them go with it, so I’m excited to see them come together because we haven’t even done a dress rehearsal.”

Lakewood’s Director of Teaching and Learning Jennifer Jeffers said the fine arts night was developed because the school wants to bring in more community involvement.

“We’ve been trying to reach out to get the community more involved in the school,” Jeffers said. “We want to teach (people) about different cultures, so we thought this was a great way to merge fine arts and multiculturalism, so we could celebrate music, art, P.E. and teaching about so many different cultures.”

Parents and community members, such as Christina Berglund, noted the importance of bringing cultural education to students at the school.

“I like it because, in our little town, it shows a little bit more culture that people around here probably aren’t used to seeing,” she said. “It’s nice because they get to see things that they won’t necessarily see in a small town.”

Students also enjoyed the various aspects of the event.

“It’s great,” said 8-year-old Eli Muse. “My favorite part so far was my performance.”