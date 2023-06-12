Trying to beat his Guinness World Record for the second time, Bryce Martin, recruited two other Lego enthusiasts to help him take back his title of, "largest word spelled with Lego bricks."

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, after 36 hours of building, Martin and his team of Mustafa Badrudduja and Matt Neyens completed the word "PERSEVERE" with 100,101 bricks. The old record, set by a team in China, had stood at 44,029 bricks.

"I had the very large aspiration of 100,000, but given how difficult it was to do individually last year -- when my record was 23,629 - I figured it would be best to get some help," Martin said.

The word they built was chosen to celebrate the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think everyone had their fair share of stories and trials through (the pandemic) that anyone related to the healthcare field could relate to," Badrudduja said. "So it's kind of like a celebration that we're back to some normalcy now."

However, Martin said he was planning on the word to originally be "perseverance."

"When I was designing it, I was probably three letters in and the total count of what the bricks would be was going so far exceed 100,000," Martin said.

To plan the design, Martin said he wrote "persevere" on Microsoft Word then enlarged it and pixelated it. He then put the pixels into Microsoft Excel where every cell equaled one block.

Martin said he was worried when he was buying the pieces and noticed it was difficult to find green blocks.

"I was a little concerned because the color green is actually not super common," Martin said. "I didn't have a lot of excess, so I was really hoping that I counted correctly because, if I didn't, there might have been a couple purple bricks scattered in there."

The letter 'e' was the only green letter in the middle of the word. Martin said he "was sweating a little bit when they got to the 'e.'"

Each of the colors in the word represented something. Red signified "sacrifice and courage," orange as "enthusiasm and emotion," blue was for "trust and commitment," yellow was "friendship and optimism" and green depicted "new beginnings and growth."

Throughout the 36 hour build, Badrudduja said it was fun having staff members come by and chatting with everyone, which helped motivate him to finish the world record build.

"The whole thing has been really fun," Neyens said.

For now, the build is at the Schmidt Surgery Center at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, but will be relocated to the main atrium of the hospital eventually. Martin said he's unsure how long administration will keep the display up.

"We really are a family here at Froedtert South and just their actions (administration) over the last couple days really affirms that," Martin said. "The support and their taking an interest means a lot."