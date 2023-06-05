Harborside Academy Principal Trent Barnhart beamed as he looked out to the audience to see the Class of 2023 ready to complete their last exercise Sunday afternoon – commencement.

But, first, Barnhart had to deliver 90 students in the academy’s 13th graduating class one last lesson, about a pencil, no less.

The “crew”, as they are called, was there for one last formal gathering as students inside Ralph Houghton Auditorium at Reuther High School, which was packed with hundreds of friends and family.

“When a pencil is sharpened, it possesses the ability to create, to express ideas and thoughts onto a blank canvas. As you graduate today, you too have been sharpened, refined and are ready to leave your mark on the world,” he said. “You hold within you immense potential waiting to be unleashed.

“Embrace your creativity. Let your imagination soar and have the courage to bring your unique visions to the world,” he said.

Barnhart encouraged students to continue to embrace the lessons they’ve learned, especially from mistakes, and to have faith in their ability to overcome obstacles while finding the strength to persevere.

“Embrace your potential and power to create. Be resilient in the face of challenges. Leave a positive mark on the world, foster collaboration and embrace a lifelong journey of growth,” he said. “You’ve accomplished great things and I've no doubt that you will continue to do so. Believe in yourselves, follow your passions and remember the lessons that a simple pencil can teach us. May our futures be as the ideas you put on paper – because there is more in you than you know," he said.

Kenosha Unified Chief of School Leadership William Haithcock, a former Harborside principal, encouraged the graduating seniors to continue to mind the lessons learned at the school – leaving a place cleaner than they found it, never letting others eat lunch alone and striving always to do “high quality work.”

He challenged them to think about their peer group and to choose friends wisely.

“You have to be careful who you choose to align yourself with. If you ever heard the phrase, 'A rising tide lifts all ships' over the years, I have found incredible truth in that statement,” he said. “Surround yourself with strong, successful people and you will be likely to accomplish the same.”

Senior Ella Springer, the class’ summa cum laude, said she was overwhelmed with emotions.

“I am filled with joy, pride, excitement and even a touch of sadness as we bid this familiar chapter goodbye. But more than anything, my heart is filled with gratitude,” she said, thanking teachers, mentors, friends and family members, including her parents.

“Through everything we have grown, evolved, and discovered our true selves together. Think back to our very first day of high school when we were filled with anticipation, excitement and nerves. We entered the school as individuals each on separate paths. But over the years, we became a community,” said Springer, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study biochemistry. “We became not passengers, but a crew. Each one of us became a thread in an intricate tapestry of backgrounds, emotions, and experiences.”

Quoting from CS Lewis, Springer said “We meet no ordinary people in our lives.”

“As I look out you all today, I truly understand what he meant,” she said, adding each has left “an extraordinary impact” on each other.

“The connections between us will transcend the boundaries of time and distance,” she said. “They are now woven into the fabric of our beings.”

She said that true success is measured by the lives “we touch and the difference we make.”

“Tenacity, leadership, respect, humor, cooperation and integrity. This is how we will create a lasting legacy. Let us carry the character we have built with us on every step of this journey. Let us welcome the world with compassion with open hearts.”

“Feel the rain on your skin. No one else can feel it for you, only you, can let it in,” she said, quoting from lyricist and poet Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 song "Unwritten."

“The world is waiting for us and the incredible potential lies within each and every one of us,” she said. “Today is where our book begins. The rest is still unwritten.”

