Lifetime Kenosha resident Robert Gentile, 92, will hold a book signing event at Holy Rosary Church Sunday, July 30 afternoon for his book “The Mas and the Pas: History, Family, Heritage and Food”.

The event starts at 3 p.m. in DeSimone Hall, 2224 45th St. The book is a family history, born out of the time he spent sharing stories with his wife Rosalie during her years of cancer treatments.

After her death, Gentile brought his notes, along with conversations with relatives, together to create the self-published record of his family’s journey, from their origin in Italy to building a foundation in the Kenosha area.

More information can be found at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Facebook page. To purchase the book, search for it on Bookbaby.com.