The Lincoln Park Live Music Series is back for its eighth season with four free concerts, starting July 12.

The performances are Wednesday nights in the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave.

“The City of Kenosha is proud to partner with the Mahone Fund, in collaboration with the Lincoln Park neighborhood, to present another season of free, amazing live music, great food and entertainment for all ages,” said 12th District Ald. Ruth Dyson. “Come join us in Lincoln Park with your dancing shoes. Singing out loud is encouraged.”

At each performance this summer, a local DJ will kick off the show.

Organizers said the new format was developed in response to fan feedback and will “enhance the music experience in the park. Each DJ will bring their own music format that reflects a wide range of music interest.”

“The addition of our local DJ’s is a creative way to personalize the fan engagement so music aficionados can request their favorite tunes while jamming to the unique mixing styles of each professional DJ,” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund, which presents the concerts.

The concerts, he added, have “a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy throughout the evening. It’s such an uplifting outdoor vibe for all to experience. That’s the joy of it all.”

On concert nights — July 12 and 19 and Aug. 9 and 23 — the park opens at 5 p.m., with the music starting at 6 p.m.

Admission is free to all performances. Food, soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located next to the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.

Steve Salituro, a former neighborhood resident, said while “growing up in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, I spent countless hours playing baseball, fishing, ice skating, sledding and enjoying all the park had to offer. Because of Lincoln Park Live, I have returned to spend time listening to great music and once again I am able to enjoy what Lincoln Park has to offer.”

Kris Kochman, community relations liaison for the City of Kenosha, said the flower gardens “offer a beautiful venue for some top-notch performers. I encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy live music at Lincoln Park.”

This year’s schedule brings a wide variety of R&B, reggae, New Orleans brass and jazz music to the flower garden.

Brandon Morris, Lincoln Park Live committee member, said he is looking forward to seeing “how the audience participation energizes the DJ interaction. The concert series was created in partnership with the neighborhood to bring the community back to the park, and we proudly stand by that mission.”

The concerts

Wednesday, July 12

6 p.m.: DJ MR262, who currently co-owns radio station WCQB 99.fm, distributed on iheartRadio. He has been in the music industry for 25 years.

6:45 p.m.: Extra Crispy Brass Band, an eight-piece New Orleans-style brass band performing a variety of music, ranging from jazz standards to contemporary pop tunes, played in the style of a traditional New Orleans street band. The “back line” consists of two drummers and a sousaphone. The drummers play bass drum and snare drum respectively, both with cymbals. The sousaphone plays the role traditionally occupied by a bass player. The “front line” features two trumpets, one tenor saxophone (doubling on soprano) and two trombones. Performances often include an acoustic parade to or from the stage, or around the venue.

Wednesday, July 19

6 p.m.: DJ Tim Hess, a local DJ, specializing in old school, throwbacks and early 2000s Top 40 tunes. He started working in the early ‘90s at local high school dances, weddings, private parties and corporate events. He was the in-house DJ at Coins Sports Bar and is currently hosting the monthly ‘80s Dance Party at 24’s Rumor’s Lounge in Kenosha.

6:45 p.m.: Natty Nation, a Madison-based group, performing reggae music. JAH Boogie (lead vocals and bass) musical director Aaron Konkol lead the group. Natty Nation, with more than two decades of performance experience, has backed up reggae legends Lee “Scratch” Perry, Chaka Demus & Pliers and shared the stage with Ziggy, Damian and Stephen Marley. The group’s overall message is simple: Spreading positive vibration.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

6 p.m.: Ryan “DJ Rino” Guerrero. Born and raised in Kenosha. he is an open format DJ who “can read the crowd and understand the right song to play at the right time.” He has been a DJ for more than 25 years in the Kenosha community, working at countless vents, from weddings to school dances and clubs. Healso hosts karaoke events.

6:45 p.m.: Cigarette Break, a Milwaukee-based band that formed in 2002 and focuses on contemporary music. Tim Ricketts leads the group, which performs at festivals, weddings and clubs around the nation. The band is made up of five musicians, occasionally joined by others: Drummer Olen Franklin, guitarist Darrien Williams, keyboardist Eric Lock, saxophonist Tobias Canon and bassist Timothy Ricketts.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

6 p.m.: DJ Cash, who has more than two decades of experience as a mobile DJ, specializing in weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, sporting events, celebrations, family and high school reunions, awards ceremonies and private parties.

6:45 p.m.: The Kal Bergandahl Project, a six-piece instrumental jazz-funk band. The vibrant unit features some of the area’s most familiar jazz faces. Blending free-flowing funk and memorable melodies; the ensemble is driven by a stellar horn section. The group’s latest release, “Parallels Ch. IV,” is available on all streaming platforms.

Lincoln Park Live is presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation, in partnership with the City of Kenosha’s Parks Alliance. For more information, go to mahonefund.org/lpl/