The Lincoln Park Live summer music series concludes its 2023 season on Wednesday with a Back to School night “Salute to Educators.”

The Lincoln Park Live Committee, along with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Herzing University, will host their academic partners including Gateway Technical College, Carthage College, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, and Kenosha Unified School District to celebrate the fall kickoff of the 2023-24 school year.

It will be held in the Lincoln Park Flower Gardens, 6900 18th Ave. The park opens at 5 p.m. The free music series is open to the public.

“The Foundation of the Mahone Fund mission is rooted in our long-standing collaboration with our academic partners. As the school year approaches, we are thrilled to wrap up the Lincoln Park Live Music series by celebrating the commitment of our educators, said Tim Mahon, Mahone Fund chair. “The strength of Lincoln Neighborhood is grounded in the principals, teachers, counselors, students, and parents of area schools like Lincoln Middle, KTEC East, Brass Elementary and St. Joseph. It’s a true community of support.”

The concert will feature a pair of bands since the Aug. 23 concert was cancelled due to the extreme heat. Organizers changed the format for the final concert in response to fan requests. The event will have a New Orleans style vibe to align with the main musical performance for the evening.

Kenosha jazz group Kal Bergandahl Project will perform at 5:45 p.m. and the New Orleans style group Extra Crispy Brass Band from Milwaukee will perform at 7:30 p.m.

“Were proud to salute area educators as we all work together to create ‘pathways of success’ for our young people. Access to early childhood educational opportunities and high-quality affordable education is always the key”, said Sabrina Morgan, director of the Mahone Fund CEO Mentoring program. “There’s no better joy in coming together in the Lincoln Park Flower Garden every year to listen to some fantastic music, mingle with our peers and get excited about getting back in the classroom working with students and their parents, If you are an educator in Kenosha County come to the park and enjoy yourself.”

Lincoln Park Live is organized by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of Kenosha Community Foundation, and the LPL committee.

Attendees can also participate in a 50/50 raffle to support the Mahone Fund CEO Mentoring program. Food, soda and water will be provided by local vendors Fry Daddy’s and Aragon. Select wine and cold beer will also be available for purchase. Off-street parking will be located by the Lincoln Park Baseball Diamonds.

“Our 2023 music series was another successful year of providing a variety of musical genres that bring people together in the park<” said Brandon Morris, LPL Committee member. “As someone that grew up in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood, it’s such a joy meeting current and former residents and families who have never been in the flower garden. I look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

For more information visit https://www.mahonefund.org/lpl/.