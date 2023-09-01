The Lincoln Park Live summer music series concluded its 2023 season with a double bill Wednesday evening. As the sun set over the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave., a crowd gathered to hear the Kal Bergendahl Project, a local jazz instrumental group, and the Extra Crispy Brass Band, a Milwaukee-based band playing New Orleans style jazz. The concert theme was Back to School: A Salute to Educators, celebrating the start of the school year. The free concerts each year are organized by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation. Funds raised during the concerts go to support the Mahone Fund’s mentoring program.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pleasant Prairie man charged in the fatal crash that killed two young people and injured two others when the truck he was allegedly drivin…
A fast-spreading fire aided by windy conditions displaced 21 people and fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze that des…
VIDEO: Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy pulls driver out of burning car early Saturday; driver arrested for OWI, other charges
A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle in responding to a call of a car striking a building …
BRISTOL – Kenosha County’s Veterans Services director has quit “under duress” following an eight-year career.
In an area that’s crazy for cars, the craziest event of all just might be the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In.