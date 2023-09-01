The Lincoln Park Live summer music series concluded its 2023 season with a double bill Wednesday evening. As the sun set over the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave., a crowd gathered to hear the Kal Bergendahl Project, a local jazz instrumental group, and the Extra Crispy Brass Band, a Milwaukee-based band playing New Orleans style jazz. The concert theme was Back to School: A Salute to Educators, celebrating the start of the school year. The free concerts each year are organized by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation. Funds raised during the concerts go to support the Mahone Fund’s mentoring program.