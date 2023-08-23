Due to the pending excessive HEAT WARNING, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and concern for public safety and welfare, the Lincoln Park Live concert scheduled for Aug. 23 has been canceled.

"While we are disappointed to cancel the highly anticipated performance by DJ Cash and the Kal Bergendahl Project, our first priority is to protect the health and wellness of our attendees, said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund, which hosts the free concert series in Kenosha's Lincoln Park.

"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to the final Lincoln Park Live concert on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for our New Orleans-themed Back to School Salute to Educators Night featuring DJ 262 and the Extra Crispy Brass Band," Mahone added. "Thank you for your support of the 2023 Lincoln Park Live music series."

For concert details, go to mahonefund.org.